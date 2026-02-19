Valmet delivers a new log line to increase wood handling capacity for The Price Companies

Valmet Oyj's press release, February 19, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has received an order from The Price Companies to deliver a new debarking and chipping line to support increased wood chip supply at one of their operations in Georgia, the USA. The investment enables Price to meet growing demand and strengthen its position as the leader in woodyard operations in North America.

"As our company continues to grow and reinvest in larger and more robust sites, we chose Valmet to deliver a new log line to increase our wood handling capacity and secure more reliable operations. We have had a long history of experience and cooperation with Valmet and value the proven reliability of their wood handling equipment and have always been able to count on their strong local technical support," says Frank Hutchison, Project Manager, The Price Companies.

"Valmet has long experience in wood handling around the world, and strong presence in the North American market. Being the largest independent wood yard operator in the United States, The Price Companies is a valued customer with whom we have strong cooperation throughout the operations lifecycle. In addition to this new line delivery, we deliver spare and wear parts, field and advisory services for Price. Our solution for the Georgia site represents high-technology and is designed for tree-length logs, high reliability and high capacity with stable chip quality," says Tiago Silveira, Senior Sales Manager, Service, North America, Pulp, Energy and Circularity, Valmet.

The order was included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2025 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The line is scheduled to start-up during the fourth quarter of 2027.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery scope covers a comprehensive solution for efficient wood handling, from log infeed to high-quality chips. The new debarking and chipping line is designed for a capacity of 425 tonnes of roundwood per hour. The line includes of a powered infeed conveyor, a Trunnion design debarking drum, a Carthage™ disc chipper, and belt conveyors. The line is designed for reliable operation delivering consistent chip quality with low wood losses.

About The Price Companies

The Price Companies is one of the North America's leading providers of sustainable services in the pulp and paper industry and in agriculture. With decades of experience and a strong commitment to sustainability, Price processes nearly 30 million tons of wood and saves over 10 billion gallons of water annually across multiple sites, providing high-quality wood chips and fiber solutions to the pulp and paper industry.

The delivery includes a Valmet Disc Chipper Carthage, specially designed for tree-length logs in the North American markets.

