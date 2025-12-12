Valmet strengthens its financial position with EUR 375 million long-term Schuldschein loan

Valmet Oyj's press release on December 12, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has successfully completed its first Schuldschein loan transaction, amounting to EUR 375 million. This landmark issuance strengthens Valmet's long-term debt structure and represents an important step in diversifying its funding sources and broadening its debt investor base.

The loan consists of 11 tranches with both fixed and floating interest rate structures and offers a diversified maturity profile of three, five, seven and ten years, with an average maturity of nearly six years.

"The issue was substantially oversubscribed. Strong demand from investors enabled Valmet to upsize the final amount, more than doubling the initial marketed volume. The interest in the issuance underscores investors' confidence in Valmet's strategy and solid financial position. We chose the Schuldschein format to diversify funding sources, extend the debt maturity profile, and broaden the debt investor base. We are very pleased with the outcome and the strong support from the market," says Reetta Antila, Vice President, Group Treasury and Risk Management, Valmet.

At the end of third quarter 2025, Valmet's gearing was 38 percent, well below its target of under 50 percent.

BNP Paribas, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba) acted as joint arrangers of the Schuldschein issuance.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-strengthens-its-financial-position-with-eur-375-million-long-term-schuldschein-loan,c4280595