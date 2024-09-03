Valmet strengthens its presence in West China by opening a new service center in Beihai

Valmet Oyj press release, September 3, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has opened a new service center in Beihai to serve and be close to its customers in the fast-growing pulp and paper industry in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, West China. The center is a vital service point for Valmet's customers across China. The inauguration ceremony was held on September 3rd, 2024, and was attended by customers, industry associations, trade press, local authorities, and Valmet's management.

"China is a very important market to Valmet, and we are happy to be able to provide our customers a wider range of services through this new Beihai center. Guangxi is a fast-growing area where customers invest heavily in pulp, paper, and board making lines. Being close to our customers is one of our core commitments. Opening the Beihai Service Center is important to further strengthen our local presence. We will be able to serve our customers better than ever before," says Aki Niemi, Business Line President, Services, Valmet.

The Beihai Service Center serves pulp, board, and paper customers close by, focusing on fiber workshop services, roll maintenance, and field services, including shutdown planning management.

"Our customers in Guangxi and the surrounding areas will strongly benefit from this new service center. With the new center, it is possible to reduce the response and delivery times and have the needed expertise more easily available. Moreover, the Beihai service center further strengthens our competence in serving pulp-making customers. Our customers are closer to Valmet's technologies, products, and services for maximized reliability and optimized performance," says Xiangdong Zhu, Area President, China, Valmet.

Besides the new center in Beihai, Valmet has three other service centers in China – in Wuxi, Guangzhou, and Zibo. In total, Valmet has about 120 service centers around the world.

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

