Valmet to add biomass co-firing to a coal-fired circulating fluidized bed boiler for PT. Cikarang Listrindo in Indonesia

News provided by

Valmet Oyj

21 Feb, 2024, 02:45 ET

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 21, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a partial bioconversion for PT. Cikarang Listrindo Tbk's coal-fired circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler in Babelan, Indonesia. The investment reflects Cikarang Listrindo's initiative for greener energy production and environmentally friendlier operation by reducing reliance on fossil fuels and cutting CO2 emissions.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2023. Modification works are scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

"The Valmet-delivered CFB boilers started to operate in 2017 at the Babelan Power Plant. In 2021, Valmet delivered a biomass feeding system for one of the CFB boilers to support green energy production at the Babelan Power Plant. Due to positive experiences of using palm kernel shells and then woodchips as a renewable fuel, PT. Cikarang Listrindo has now decided to install a biofuel handling system for the other CFB boiler unit in Babelan Power Plant," says Jouni Koskinen, Senior Manager, Sales and Technology, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

"This new step will allow up to 25 percent of the company's total coal consumption to be replaced by biofuel and is in line with the company's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2030, supporting the Indonesia's government's commitment to the energy sector," says Sami Sivola, Head of the Environmental Sustainability Team, PT. Cikarang Listrindo.

Information about the delivery

The rebuild of the coal fired boiler unit 2 is part of Cikarang Listrindo's development program to increase the use of more sustainable fuels in combustion. 

PT. Cikarang Listrindo is also utilizing renewable fuels in its steam generation process by rebuilding the existing CFB boiler in unit 2. Since the rebuild, up to 30 percent of the energy produced with coal in this boiler can be replaced by woodchips and other suitable biofuels.

Valmet's delivery scope includes the engineering, supply and construction of a new biomass fuel feeding system and the addition of a flue gas recirculation system for the CFB boiler unit 2. The furnace bottom will also be modified to improve coarse material removal from the fluidized bed.

Information about PT. Cikarang Listrindo

PT. Cikarang Listrindo Tbk, located in Bekasi Regency, Indonesia, is the longest operating Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Indonesia. Cikarang Listrindo started its initial operation in 1993 and is currently serving more than 2,600 industrial customers in five industrial estates in Cikarang. Cikarang Listrindo is today one of the largest-capacity electricity companies in Indonesia.

VALMET
Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:
Tinggar Urip Simeon, Director, Indonesia & Malaysia Region, Valmet, tel. +62 81113310213
Jouni Koskinen, Senior Manager, Sales and Technology, Pulp & Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 405458704

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day. 

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion. 

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.  

