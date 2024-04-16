Valmet to deliver a boiler rebuild to E.ON's power station in Scotland, the United Kingdom

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a major boiler rebuild to E.ON's Steven's Croft biomass power station in Lockerbie, Scotland in the United Kingdom to secure trouble-free operation of the boiler for years to come.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The scheduled delivery period will be during the second quarter of 2024.

Steven's Croft's bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler, originally delivered by Valmet, was started up in 2008. With good day-to-day maintenance and regular refurbishments, the boiler's performance has been kept at an outstanding level. Now, the boiler's primary superheater, economizers, primary air preheater and screen tubes will be renewed, securing its reliable operation for the future.

"For 16 years, E.ON Steven's Croft has been providing a low-carbon power and heat solution to the local area, and central to this is the Valmet BFB boiler. The work carried out during the 2024 rebuild project emphatically positions the station to continue to safely deliver its operational objectives, in the most efficient and commercially-optimised way possible; whilst at all times, maintaining compliance with strict emission limit values. Valmet were selected to carry out this major work not only because of their OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) status, but because of 16 years of proven excellence in maintaining and optimising our boiler. Our close relationship with Valmet has also facilitated a collaborative approach to developing a successful boiler maintenance strategy, underpinned by a long-term service agreement. I look forward to another successful project delivery from the Valmet team," says Scott Robinson, Site Manager at Steven's Croft power station.

"We are happy to continue our good, long-standing cooperation with E.ON and Steven's Croft power station with this delivery. We have developed a relationship that enables data sharing and open discussion, leading to numerous successful joint projects over the years – this one inevitably being the next in line," says Nigel Earp, Service Manager, EMEA Area at Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include renewing several key components of the power station's bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler such as the primary superheater, economizers, primary air preheater and screen tubes. Special corrosion resistant material will be used where applicable to prolong the lifetime of the parts.

About the customer

The E.ON Group is one of Europe's largest energy networks and energy infrastructure operators, and a provider of innovative solutions for approximately 48 million customers. E.ON's Steven's Croft power station in Lockerbie, Scotland is the UK's largest wood fired biomass station. With an output of 44MW, the station supplies the electrical needs of 70,000 Scottish homes.

