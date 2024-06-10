Valmet to deliver a pellet-fired heating plant to Göteborg Energi AB in Mölndal, Sweden

Valmet Oyj press release, June 10, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been selected in a public procurement process to deliver a 50 MW pellet-fired heating plant to Göteborg Energi AB to be built at Mölndal Energi's Riskulla site in the municipality of Mölndal, Sweden.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The pellet plant will be started up in late 2026.

The plant will be integrated into the existing district heating plant and operated by Mölndal Energi. The new boiler plant will meet the need for more renewable district heating in the southern part of Göteborg Energi's district heating network and optimize district heat production in the Mölndal/Gothenburg region.

"Through this investment, we will be more resource-efficient and increase the amount of renewable district heating in the region. As a whole, the district heating customers in Mölndal and Gothenburg will get more cost-effective and reliable district heating," says Per-Anders Gustafsson, CEO, Göteborg Energi.

"We are very pleased to continue our good cooperation with Göteborg Energi in replacing fossil fuels with renewable wood pellets in district heat production. This is the second order that they have placed on Valmet within a short period of time and an addition to our long track record of projects together," says Aleksi Salmirinne, Vice President, Energy business unit, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

Valmet's turnkey delivery to the Riskulla plant will include a boiler with a fuel receiving pocket, pellet storage as well as milling and wood dust dosing to the boiler. Valmet will also supply a flue gas cleaning system consisting of a Valmet Bag House Filter and a Valmet Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system. Spare parts are included in the delivery.

About the customer

Göteborg Energi AB is fully owned by the city of Gothenburg in Sweden. Besides developing and supplying new solutions within energy production and broadband connections, the company is also working toward a bigger goal – a sustainable Gothenburg. Göteborg Energi has almost 1,000 employees who work to make the city more sustainable.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Barkar, Senior Sales Manager, Projects, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 534 4607

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-deliver-a-pellet-fired-heating-plant-to-goteborg-energi-ab-in-molndal--sweden,c3997798

The following files are available for download: