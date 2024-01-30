Valmet to deliver a tissue paper making line, tissue converting equipment and a biomass boiler to Suzano Papel e Celulose in Brazil

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 30, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a complete tissue line including a tissue making line and converting equipment to Suzano Papel e Celulose in Brazil. The order also includes a biomass boiler. This is Valmet's first combined order with tissue making and tissue converting lines after the acquisition of tissue converting business in late 2023. The tissue order also includes an extensive automation package, flow control valves and Valmet Industrial Internet solutions.

The tissue making line and biomass boiler orders are included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2023 and the tissue converting equipment order of the first quarter 2024. The value of the total order will not be disclosed, but such an order is typically worth around EUR 100 million.

The tissue making line, converting equipment and the biomass boiler will be installed at the Aracruz mill in Espírito Santo, Brazil. The target of the investment is to meet the Brazilian consumers' increasing demand of high-quality tissue products with low environmental impact. The start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

"Valmet's state-of-the-art solutions will allow us to expand our tissue products capacity by a new production line in Aracruz mill. This meets our needs in terms of business strategy, production capacity, cost efficiency, and sustainability. Valmet's proven technology, combined with the ability to deliver a 100% integrated line from tissue machine to conversion, and consistent results in its solutions were important factors in the decision for these new investments and reinforce Suzano's vision of long-term continuity of the partnership with Valmet," says Jean Moraes, Suzano's Corporate Engineering Executive.

"It's an honor to have been chosen by Suzano to this strategic project in Brazil. This is Valmet's first combined order of tissue machine and tissue converting equipment. The combination of Valmet's tissue making line, converting equipment, mill engineering, automation systems, and flow control is ensuring high product quality while being the most efficient production line on the market today," says Rogerio Berardi, Director, Paper business line, South America, Valmet.

"With the aim of fulfilling the customer's requests, Valmet's converting lines have been selected based on the excellent results in other Suzano's existing plants," says Daniel Schroeder, Commercial Manager, Latin America of Tissue Converting, Valmet.



The new Valmet bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) boiler, which is scheduled to start operating in the last quarter of 2025, will use biomass to produce steam, which in turn is used in the cellulose process and in the generation of electrical energy. The new biomass boiler will increase the mill's energy efficiency, contributing to operational stability. It will also result in significant environmental benefits by reducing particle emissions.



"Valmet's mission is to convert renewable resources into sustainable results, and the new biomass boiler in Suzano Aracruz is an excellent example of how our technologies and delivery capacity can take our customers forward in improving efficiency and competitiveness," says Fernando Scucuglia, Director, South America, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue making line will have an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons. The tissue making line and converting lines are optimized to save energy and deliver excellent paper properties.

Valmet's scope of supply comprises a complete tissue production line including Advantage DCT 200 tissue machine with OptiFlo headbox and Yankee cylinder. It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press, ReDry, AirCap hood with Air system, WetDust systems and a SoftReel reel. Valmet will also deliver detailed mill engineering, stock preparation equipment as well as automation, including Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) with built-in machine condition monitoring, Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) and Softness sensor. In addition, Valmet will supply its Constellation converting lines, based on four rolls rewinder technology. The delivery also includes Valmet's flow control solutions and Performance Center services.

Valmet will also deliver a biomass boiler that utilizes bubbling fluidized bed (BFB) technology and features very high efficiency. The main fuels for the Valmet BFB boiler are bark and other wood waste from the mill. The boiler is also designed to combust non-condensable gases and methanol from the pulp mill. Flue gases are cleaned with Valmet's electrostatic precipitator (ESP) technology.

About the customer

Suzano is the world's largest pulp producer, one of the largest paper producers in Latin America. The company's products, which are part of the lives of more than 2 billion people and supply more than 100 countries, include pulp, paper for printing and writing, straws and paper cups, paper packaging, sanitary napkins and toilet paper, among others. Read more at: suzano.com.br

Fernando Scucuglia, Director, South America, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +55 41 3341 4451

Rogerio Berardi, Director, South America, Paper business line, Valmet, tel. +55 41 3341 4437

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

