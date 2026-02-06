Valmet to deliver advanced process analytical solutions to Dow's Path2Zero project, supporting net-zero emissions goals for ethylene cracking

Valmet Oyj's press release, February 6, 2026, at 08:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has received orders from Dow – a global materials science leader – to supply turnkey process analytical solutions for its Path2Zero project at its Fort Saskatchewan site in Alberta, Canada. The Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero (P2Z) project aims to create the world's first net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives complex, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

"Dow values the partnership with Valmet and looks forward to building on the success of prior projects in delivering cost-effective, reliable, and safe process analytical solutions for the P2Z project," says Jay Jimenez, P2Z Program Engineering & Execution Director.

Valmet's advanced analytical solutions, based on Valmet MAXUM II Gas Chromatographs, will help optimize plant efficiency, quality, and safety, contributing to Dow's decarbonization efforts.

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with Dow, delivering critical process analytical solutions for this groundbreaking project. Being selected as a program-level partner underscores Valmet's capability to meet complex analytical needs and support sustainability goals," says Glen Irving, Vice President, Analyzer Products & Integration, Automation Solutions, Valmet.

"Dow's Path2Zero project demonstrates how process industries can lead the way in decarbonization. This order not only supports Valmet's strategy of transforming industries towards a regenerative tomorrow but also highlights the growth of our Analyzer Products & Integration business. This is essential to expanding our automation offering globally and driving growth beyond our traditional core biomaterials business," says Emilia Torttila-Miettinen, Executive Vice President, Automation Solutions, Valmet.

The value of the P2Z orders will not be disclosed. Engineering deliverables are in progress with system deliveries occurring in 2027 and 2028.

Delivery's technical information

Valmet will provide a turnkey supply of process analyzer solutions, including Valmet MAXUM II Gas Chromatographs, third-party analyzers, sample systems, analyzer shelters, cabinets, and racks, and engineering design and execution.

About the customer

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 29 countries and employs approximately 34,600 people.

Glen Irving, Vice President, Analyzer Products & Integration, Automation Solutions, Valmet, tel. +1 713 939 7400

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

