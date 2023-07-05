Valmet to deliver two wash presses to Holmen's mill in Iggesund, Sweden

ESPOO, Finland, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver two TwinRoll wash presses to Holmen Iggesund Paperboard's Iggesund Mill in Sweden. The start-up is scheduled for October 2024.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"We are happy to cooperate with Holmen once again and deliver two additional Valmet TwinRoll wash presses to their mill in Iggesund. The wash presses will help them improve the efficiency of the hardwood bleach plant," says Mikael Gustafsson, Senior Sales Manager, Fiberline Sales, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's scope of supply includes two TwinRoll wash presses TRPE-940 including process piping, mechanical erection, basic engineering, commissioning, start-up, process support and advisory services.

Valmet also continues to support Holmen Iggesund to maximize reliability and optimize the performance of the fiberline and cooking through a three-year Performance Agreement. The agreement covers continuous support and collaboration for operation and process evaluations, on-site services, and reports. The agreement includes customer support from Valmet's global network of experts through Valmet Performance Center and various Industrial Internet services.

Information about Holmen 

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products they can create from it. Holmen's business areas are Forest, Renewable Energy, Wood Products, Paperboard and Paper. With a workforce of 3,500 people, Holmen generates sales of around SEK 23 billion. The mill in Iggesund is a fully integrated pulp and paperboard factory which produces solid bleach board made from fresh fibres sourced from the responsible forestry operations of Holmen Forest. The mill in Iggesund employs around 800 people.

Read more about the Performance Agreement with Holmen Iggesund: Increasing profitability and pulp production capability by improving performance at Holmen Iggesund

