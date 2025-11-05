Valmet to start change negotiations regarding temporary layoffs in the Packaging and Paper business area and Global Supply unit in Finland

Valmet Oyj's press release on November 5, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will start change negotiations in accordance with the Finnish Co-operation Act on November 10, 2025, concerning temporary layoffs in parts of its operations in Finland. The planned measures aim to adjust capacity and improve cost efficiency of the Packaging and Paper business area and the Global Supply unit. These organizations have already implemented similar measures earlier this year and last year to adapt to the changed market situation.

The Packaging and Paper business area is part of Valmet's Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment. It develops and delivers board and paper production lines and technologies, as well as related services globally. The Global Supply unit is responsible for optimizing procurement, logistics, and manufacturing operations within the Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment.

The change negotiations will concern employees in the Packaging and Paper Machines business unit within the Packaging and Paper business area, as well as personnel in the P&P Manufacturing unit's machine workshop and foundry in Jyväskylä, which are part of the Global Supply unit. The negotiations will cover all employee groups in these units in Finland. In total, the negotiations will concern more than 950 employees, the majority of whom are located in Jyväskylä, Tikkurila in Vantaa, and Raisio in Finland.

The planned layoffs would be temporary, and the scope and timing of the layoffs will be specified during the negotiations. The layoffs are planned to be implemented during the first half of 2026.

Valmet has approximately 19,000 employees worldwide, of whom about 6,000 are located in Finland.

Petri Paukkunen, Vice President, Packaging and Paper Machines business unit, Valmet, tel. +358 40 744 8182

Ilkka Jauhiainen, Vice President, Global Supply, Valmet, tel. +86 178 212 404 57

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

