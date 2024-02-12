Valmet to start the share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans

News provided by

Valmet Oyj

12 Feb, 2024, 02:41 ET

Valmet to start the share buy-back program for its share-based incentive plans

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 12, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet announced on December 20, 2023, that the Board of Directors of Valmet has decided to use the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on March 22, 2023, to repurchase the Company's own shares. Based on the authorization, the Board has decided to initiate a fixed-term share buy-back program for the purpose of acquiring the Company's own shares to meet part of the obligations arising from its share-based long-term incentive plans (LTI Plans) and the Restricted Pool incentive.

The share acquisitions will begin today, February 12, 2024, and will end at the latest on March 1, 2024. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 100,000. The shares will be acquired at market price in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Before the start of these share acquisitions, Valmet owns a total of 368,500 treasury shares, which corresponds to approximately 0.2 percent of the total number of shares in Valmet.

Further information, please contact:

Reetta Antila, VP, Treasury, Valmet, tel. +358 50 599 3114

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET 

Corporate Communications 

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.    

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

Also from this source

Valmet's Financial Statements Review January 1 - December 31, 2023: Orders received amounted close to EUR 5.0 billion and Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 619 million in 2023

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year. October–December 2023: Net...

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Valmet Oyj

Notice is given to the shareholders of Valmet Oyj ("Valmet" or the "Company") to the Annual General Meeting to be held on March 21, 2024 starting at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.