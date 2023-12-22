Valmet to strengthen its wood handling technology and services in South America by acquiring Demuth

News provided by

Valmet Oyj

22 Dec, 2023, 02:43 ET

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has on December 21, 2023, entered into an agreement to acquire Demuth, a Brazilian company specializing in wood handling solutions for the pulp industry. This acquisition will strengthen Valmet's wood handling technology offering and services presence in South America. 

The value of the acquisition will not be disclosed. The acquisition is subject to relevant competition authority approvals and is estimated to be completed during the second or third quarter of 2024.

Demuth is a family-owned company established in 1981. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in southern Brazil in the State of Rio Grande do Sul. The net sales of Demuth is around EUR 20-30 million annually and the company employs around 300-400 people. Demuth comprises of companies "Demuth Máquinas" and "Estruturas Metálicas Demuth". 

"The acquisition of Demuth is strongly linked to Valmet's strategy to deliver competitive and reliable technologies, services and automation for the pulp, paper and energy industries. Pulp business is growing in South America, both with new greenfield investments and upgrades of the existing mills. By joining Demuth offering and production capabilities with Valmet, we can strengthen our position as a wood handling supplier in the pulp mill segment in South America," says Sami Riekkola, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

"With this acquisition we will strengthen our local presence, spare parts business, and field service delivery capabilities, especially in Brazil and increase our competitiveness in South America. The Demuth team will be a welcome addition to Valmet's current team of about 1,200 professionals in South America," says Celso Tacla, Area President, South America, Valmet.

"Over these decades Demuth has built a strong product portfolio and grown into a trusted provider of wood handling technology and services in Brazil. Now it has come the time to take the next step in developing this business and I see Valmet to be a good home to continue the growth," comments Fredo Demuth, Founder, Demuth.

VALMET
Corporate Communications 

For further information, please contact: 
Sami Riekkola, President, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet, tel. +358 40 542 7437
Celso Tacla, Area President, South America, Valmet, tel. +55 41 3358 4799

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. 

