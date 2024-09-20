Valmet to supply a new BCTMP line and an evaporator line to JK Paper Limited in India

Valmet Oyj press release, September 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to supply a new bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP) line and a related evaporator line to JK Paper Limited's Fort Songadh mill in India. The new BCTMP line will manufacture high-quality BCTMP pulp for lightweight coated board production. The start-up is scheduled for the end of 2025.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"The new BCTMP and evaporator line will play a crucial role in our production process, enabling us to meet increasing market demands while adhering to the highest quality and environmental responsibility standards. Valmet's unique high-temperature (HT) BCTMP technology will allow us to achieve superior pulp quality and energy efficiency, ensuring that we remain competitive in the global marketplace," says A.S. Mehta, President, JK Paper Limited.

"The BCTMP order from JK Paper marks a significant continuation of our cooperation. We are privileged that Valmet has been chosen to contribute to their ongoing success. Our advanced HT-BCTMP and evaporator line technologies will enhance their production capabilities and support their efforts to minimize environmental impact through energy-efficient and resource-saving solutions," says Fredrik Willgottson, Vice President, Pulp & Energy, Asia Pacific, Valmet.

Technical details about the delivery

The 400 ADMT/d BCTMP line is based on Valmet's HT-BCTMP technology for optimized impregnation, producing pulp with high bulk and low shive content at minimum energy consumption. The line will include all main process technology for chip washing, pre-steaming, PREX impregnation, HC refining, MC bleaching, HC bleaching, LC refining, screening, reject refining, steam separation, heat recovery, and pulp washing.

The delivery includes a Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) tube evaporator plant for handling the BCTMP plant liquor. It covers MVR evaporator effects, a tube concentrator, and a condensate treatment plant. The evaporator line includes Valmet's patented Internal Condensate Treatment for producing cleaner condensate for recycling in the mill. The new line will have a design capacity of 180 tons of water per hour.

Information about JK Paper Limited

JK Paper Limited, an integrated pulp and paper plant, was established in 1962. The company is a leading Indian producer of office papers, coated papers, writing and printing papers, and high-end packaging boards. The company has three integrated Pulp and Paper Mills: Unit JKPM at Rayagada (Odisha), Unit CPM at Songadh (Gujarat), and Unit SPM at Kagaznagar, Telangana. The company's installed capacity is around 800,000 tonnes per annum.

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

