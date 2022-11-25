Valmet to supply flue gas condensing process to Vantaa Energy in Finland

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a flue gas condensing process to Vantaa Energy's new high-temperature incineration plant in Vantaa, Finland. The plant is designed to process household and industry waste that is classified as hazardous and not suitable for recycling.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2022. Its value will not be disclosed, but such an order is typically worth over EUR 15 million. The project will start in 2022 and the plant is scheduled for completion in 2025.

The flue gas condensing equipment recovers heat from the incineration process. The waste heat produced will be utilized in the heating of properties in Vantaa. The waste heat obtained from the plant will reduce the need for using natural gas and fossil fuels and supports the transition to clean energy production.

"The high-temperature incineration plant treating non-recyclable hazardous waste continues Vantaa Energy's investment programme to phase out the use of fossil fuels in the company's energy production as soon as possible and to continue towards carbon-negative energy production in 2030. Energy utilization of waste and carbon capture and processing into new products play a key role in our strategy. For Vantaa Energy the high safety level of the technology and design solutions used, implementation of the investment projects according to stringent targets and the high degree of availability of the plants are extremely important. We are delighted to have Valmet as our partner in the high temperature incineration plant project," says Vantaa Energy's CEO Jukka Toivonen.

"The project is an excellent example of Valmet's ambition to provide sustainable emission reduction solutions to our customers, and we are happy to share the journey toward a carbon negative future with Vantaa Energy," says Lari-Matti Kuvaja, Manager, Sales & Technology, Environmental Systems, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The delivery will include a complete flue gas cleaning process consisting of an evaporative cooler, a baghouse filter with conditioned dry sorption (semi-dry), a condensing flue gas scrubber with heat recovery and condensate treatment, and a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) for removal of nitrogen oxides (NOx).

About the customer

Vantaa Energy Ltd is one of Finland's largest city energy companies, producing heat, electricity and energy efficiency services. The company enables a smooth everyday life for its customers by producing constantly developing services in a climate-friendly way. The energy sector plays a significant role in the mitigation of climate change. Vantaa Energy Ltd wants to be part of the solution by being a growing circular economy energy company that invests in finding carbon-neutral energy solutions. The company will phase out fossil fuels by 2026 and is progressing towards carbon negativity by 2030.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Lari-Matti Kuvaja, Manager, Sales & Technology, Environmental Systems, Pulp and Energy, Valmet, tel. +358 40 525 6674

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Valmet Oyj