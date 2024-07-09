Valmet to supply the third Advantage DCT 200 tissue production line to Velvet CARE Paper Mill in Poland

Valmet Oyj press release, July 9, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvet CARE has decided to invest in a third Valmet Advantage DCT tissue line for its mill in Osada Klucze, Poland. The order includes an extensive automation package, a control valve package, and Industrial Internet solutions. The target is to meet consumers' increasing demand for high-quality tissue products with low environmental impact.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet and Velvet CARE have a strong history of cooperation, and Valmet has previously delivered two tissue lines to the same mill, starting up in 2018 and 2021.

Valmet's Advantage DCT 200 tissue machine is equipped with the latest technology to ensure the highest product quality while reducing energy and water consumption and CO 2 emissions.

"We appreciate Valmet for being an indispensable partner in Velvet CARE's success. The cutting-edge technology and unwavering support have elevated our operations, making Valmet an invaluable contributor to our industry leadership. We look forward to continued collaboration and shared success," says Wanda Ciesielczuk, Vice President, Velvet CARE.

"It has been a pleasure to follow Velvet CARE from the start-up of their first Valmet machine. They pay attention to all details required to produce premium tissue with high efficiency, focusing on quality in all aspects. We are proud to be chosen again as their supplier and look forward to working together to make the new machine as successful as the previous two," says Joakim Karas, Capital Sales Manager, Tissue Mills business unit, Paper business line, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

Valmet's scope of supply comprises an Advantage DCT 200 tissue machine equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and a Yankee cylinder. The line will also feature Advantage tissue technology, including a ViscoNip press, an AirCap Advantage hood with an air system, WetDust systems, and a SoftReel reel.

Valmet will also deliver detailed mill engineering, full stock preparation equipment, a manual pulper feed system, and an automation package, including a Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) with built-in machine condition monitoring and a Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS). The delivery will include a control valve package with valve automation solutions. Valmet Tissue Performance Center services are also part of the scope.

The new tissue line will have a design speed of 2,200 m/min, a width of 5.6 meters, and an annual production capacity of 70,000 tons. It is optimized to save energy and deliver excellent paper properties.

About the customer

Velvet CARE is one of the largest and most modern producers of paper hygiene products in Poland and Central Europe. Its main production facility is in Klucze, southern Poland, with a commercial office in Warsaw. Established in 2013, the company carries over 100 years of heritage in papermaking, with the Klucze factory in operation since 1897. Velvet CARE's current annual capacity is up to 150,000 tonnes, with products sold in approximately 30 countries.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

