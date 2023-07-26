Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January 1 - June 30, 2023: Orders received amounted close to EUR 1.3 billion and Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 153 million in the second quarter

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on July 26, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year.

April–June 2023: Net sales, Comparable EBITA and Comparable EBITA margin increased

Orders received remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 1,268 million ( EUR 1,306 million ).

( ). Orders received increased in the Automation segment and decreased in the Process Technologies and Services segments.



Orders received increased in Asia-Pacific and South America , and decreased in EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ), North America and China .

and , and decreased in EMEA ( , and ), and . Net sales increased 10 percent to EUR 1,417 million ( EUR 1,286 million ).

( ). Net sales increased in all three segments.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) increased 25 percent to EUR 153 million ( EUR 122 million ).

( ). Comparable EBITA increased in the Services and Automation segments and remained at the previous year's level in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable EBITA margin was 10.8 percent (9.5%).

Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.54 (EUR 0.55) . Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.60 (EUR 0.68) .

. Adjusted EPS was . Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 2 million ( EUR 32 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR -37 million ( EUR -85 million ).

January–June 2023: Orders received, Net sales, Comparable EBITA and Comparable EBITA margin increased

Orders received increased 7 percent to EUR 2,821 million ( EUR 2,631 million ).

( ). Orders received increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.



Orders received increased in Asia-Pacific , South America and North America and decreased in China and EMEA.

, and and decreased in and EMEA. Net sales increased 22 percent to EUR 2,738 million ( EUR 2,246 million ).

( ). Net sales increased in all three segments.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) increased 42 percent to EUR 286 million ( EUR 202 million ).

( ). Comparable EBITA increased in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable EBITA margin was 10.5 percent (9.0%).

EPS was EUR 0.92 (EUR 0.87) . Adjusted EPS was EUR 1.11 (EUR 1.05) .

. Adjusted EPS was . Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 0 million ( EUR 27 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 172 million ( EUR -65 million ).

Guidance for 2023

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2023 will increase in comparison with 2022 (EUR 5,074 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2023 will increase in comparison with 2022 (EUR 533 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for services has decreased to good/satisfactory (previously good), the short-term market outlook for board and paper has decreased to satisfactory (previously good) and the short-term market outlook for pulp has decreased to satisfactory (previously good/satisfactory). Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for flow control, automation systems and energy, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for tissue.

The short-term market outlook is given for the next six months from the end of the reported period. It is based on customer activity (50%) and Valmet's capacity utilization (50%), and the scale is 'weak–satisfactory–good'.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Net sales and Comparable EBITA increased in the second quarter

"Valmet's orders received remained at the previous year's level and amounted close to EUR 1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Orders received increased in the Automation segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies and Services segments. Orders received in Valmet's stable business totaled EUR 3.2 billion during the last four quarters. During this period, stable business represented 60% of Valmet's orders received. This is clearly more than in 2014, when stable business represented 34% of orders received. Our order backlog amounted to EUR 4.4 billion, which is at the same level as at the end of 2022.

The second quarter was good in terms of net sales and Comparable EBITA, which both increased. Net sales increased in all segments. Comparable EBITA margin was 17.5% in Services, 17.9% in Automation and 4.8% in Process Technologies. Valmet's Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 153 million and margin to 10.8%.

Valmet's short-term market outlook continues to be good for flow control, automation systems and energy and satisfactory for tissue. For pulp as well as for board and paper we estimate that the short-term market outlook has decreased to satisfactory. Even though there are projects in the pipeline and customers are discussing investments, we have seen some delays in project decision schedules. The short-term market outlook for services has decreased to good/satisfactory, as Valmet's capacity utilization is good but the market is not as active as earlier.

The execution of Valmet's acquisition strategy took important steps forward after the end of the second quarter of 2023. On July 7, we entered into an agreement to strengthen our Process Technologies and Services segments by acquiring Körber's Business Area Tissue, and on July 14, we entered into an agreement to acquire the Process Gas Chromatography business of Siemens AG to strengthen our Automation segment. These acquisitions strengthen all of Valmet's three segments, complement Valmet's current offering and enable us to serve our customers even better in the future. We are happy and proud to warmly welcome all the new colleagues to become part of Valmet."

Update on the integration of Flow Control into Valmet

The merger of Neles into Valmet was completed on April 1, 2022. The integration of Flow Control (former Neles) into Valmet is proceeding according to the plan. Most of the cost synergy actions regarding function costs, common locations and supply chain were implemented already during 2022. Sales synergies have developed well. Valmet expects to generate annual run rate synergies of approximately EUR 25 million, of which approximately 60 percent are expected to be achieved by the end of 2023 and approximately 90 percent by the end of 2024.

Update on the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Valmet's withdrawal from Russia is proceeding according to plan, and the liquidation of the two legal entities is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter 2023. At the end of June 2023, Valmet did not have employees in Russia anymore (at the end of 2022, Valmet had approximately 30 employees in Russia).

Key figures1

EUR million Q2/2023 Q2/2022 Change Q1–Q2/ 2023 Q1–Q2/ 2022 Change Orders received 1,268 1,306 -3 % 2,821 2,631 7 % Order backlog2 4,414 4,784 -8 % 4,414 4,784 -8 % Net sales 1,417 1,286 10 % 2,738 2,246 22 % Comparable EBITA 153 122 25 % 286 202 42 % % of net sales 10.8 % 9.5 %

10.5 % 9.0 %

EBITA 155 154 1 % 286 229 25 % % of net sales 11.0 % 12.0 %

10.5 % 10.2 %

Operating profit (EBIT) 136 120 13 % 232 183 27 % % of net sales 9.6 % 9.4 %

8.5 % 8.2 %

Profit before taxes 129 120 8 % 220 182 21 % Profit for the period 99 101 -1 % 170 146 17 % Earnings per share, EUR 0.54 0.55 -1 % 0.92 0.87 5 % Adjusted earnings per share, EUR 0.60 0.68 -12 % 1.11 1.05 6 % Equity per share, EUR2 12.93 12.77 1 % 12.93 12.77 1 % Cash flow provided by operating activities -37 -85 -57 % 172 -65

Cash flow after investments -71 18

104 12 >100% Comparable return on capital employed (Comparable ROCE) before taxes (LTM)





15 % 16 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (LTM)





15 % 18 %

Return on equity (ROE) (LTM)





15 % 18 %

Net debt to EBITDA4 ratio3





0.77 0.90

Gearing2





23 % 22 %

Equity to assets ratio2





45 % 46 %

1 The calculation of key figures is presented on page 56.

2 At end of period.

3 Net debt to EBITDA ratio is a new alternative performance measure. It enables users of the financial information

to prepare more meaningful analysis on Valmet's performance and is presented with comparatives from Q1/2023 onwards.

4 Last twelve months' EBITDA



LTM = Last twelve months



Segment key figures

Orders received, EUR million Q2/2023 Q2/2022 Change Q1–Q2/ 2023 Q1–Q2/ 2022 Change Services 430 460 -6 % 1,007 911 11 % Automation 340 305 12 % 732 452 62 % Flow Control 211 198 6 % 427 198 >100% Automation Systems 130 107 22 % 304 253 20 % Process Technologies 497 542 -8 % 1,082 1,268 -15 % Pulp and Energy 277 254 9 % 489 581 -16 % Paper 221 288 -23 % 593 688 -14 % Total 1,268 1,306 -3 % 2,821 2,631 7 %

Net sales, EUR million Q2/2023 Q2/2022 Change Q1–Q2/ 2023 Q1–Q2/ 2022 Change Services 457 403 13 % 846 720 18 % Automation 338 292 16 % 642 380 69 % Flow Control 202 177 14 % 389 177 >100% Automation Systems 136 115 19 % 252 203 24 % Process Technologies 623 591 5 % 1,251 1,146 9 % Pulp and Energy 263 266 -1 % 549 542 1 % Paper 360 325 11 % 702 604 16 % Total 1,417 1,286 10 % 2,738 2,246 22 %

Comparable EBITA, EUR million Q2/2023 Q2/2022 Change Q1–Q2/ 2023 Q1–Q2/ 2022 Change Services 80 57 39 % 142 88 62 % Automation 61 50 22 % 110 60 83 % Process Technologies 30 31 -4 % 59 71 -17 % Other -17 -15 8 % -26 -18 44 % Total 153 122 25 % 286 202 42 %

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales Q2/2023 Q2/2022

Q1–Q2/ 2023 Q1–Q2/ 2022

Services 17.5 % 14.2 %

16.8 % 12.2 %

Automation 17.9 % 17.0 %

17.2 % 15.9 %

Process Technologies 4.8 % 5.2 %

4.7 % 6.2 %

Total 10.8 % 9.5 %

10.5 % 9.0 %



EBITA, EUR million Q2/2023 Q2/2022 Change Q1–Q2/ 2023 Q1–Q2/ 2022 Change Services 81 49 64 % 143 80 80 % Automation 63 41 54 % 107 51 >100% Process Technologies 29 24 19 % 61 62 -1 % Other -16 40

-25 36

Total 155 154 1 % 286 229 25 %

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

