Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2024: Orders received amounted to EUR 1,050 million and Comparable EBITA to EUR 121 million in the first quarter

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period of the previous year.

January–March 2024: Orders received, Net sales and Comparable EBITA decreased

Orders received decreased 32 percent to EUR 1,050 million ( EUR 1,552 million ). Orders received decreased in all three segments. Orders received decreased in all areas.

( ). Net sales decreased 8 percent to EUR 1,212 million ( EUR 1,321 million ). Net sales remained at the previous year's level in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

( ). Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) decreased 9 percent to EUR 121 million ( EUR 133 million ). Comparable EBITA remained at the previous year's level in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

( ). Comparable EBITA margin was 10.0 percent (10.1%).

Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.30 (EUR 0.38) . Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.41 (EUR 0.51) .

. Adjusted EPS was . Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR -7 million ( EUR -2 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled EUR 138 million ( EUR 208 million ).

Guidance for 2024 unchanged

Valmet reiterates its guidance issued on February 7, 2024, in which Valmet estimates that net sales in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 5,532 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level or increase in comparison with 2023 (EUR 619 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for services has increased to good (previously good/satisfactory), that the short-term market outlook for pulp has decreased to weak (previously satisfactory) and that the short-term market outlook for board and paper has decreased to weak/satisfactory (previously satisfactory). In board and paper, customer activity is weak and Valmet's capacity utilization satisfactory. Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for flow control, automation systems and energy, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for tissue.

The short-term market outlook is given for the next six months from the end of the reported period. It is based on customer activity (50%) and Valmet's capacity utilization (50%), and the scale is 'weak–satisfactory–good'.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Orders received amounted to EUR 1,050 million and Comparable EBITA margin to 10.0%

"Valmet's orders received amounted to EUR 1,050 million in the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the record-high comparison quarter, orders received decreased in all three segments. Orders received in Valmet's stable business totaled close to EUR 3.0 billion during the last four quarters, representing 67% of Valmet's orders received. This is a clear change in the company compared to 2014, when stable business represented 34% of orders received. Orders received in Process Technologies segment decreased and amounted to EUR 1,466 million during the last four quarters. Valmet's order backlog amounted close to EUR 3.8 billion at the end of the quarter.

Valmet's net sales amounted to EUR 1,212 million in the first quarter. Net sales remained at the previous year's level in Services and Automation segments, and decreased in Process Technologies. Comparable EBITA margin was 16.5% in Automation, 14.6% in Services and 4.2% in Process Technologies. Valmet's Comparable EBITA amounted to EUR 121 million and margin was 10.0%.

The customer activity in services has improved, and the short-term market outlook for services has increased to good. As the market outlooks for flow control and automation systems remained good, all our stable businesses now have a good market outlook for the second and the third quarter of 2024.

In Process Technologies, the customer activity is good in energy and satisfactory in tissue. For pulp, the short-term market outlook has decreased to weak. For board and paper, the outlook has decreased to weak/satisfactory, as the customer activity is weak while Valmet's capacity utilization remains satisfactory. Even though the short-term market outlook has decreased in Process Technologies, the long-term megatrends have not changed and continue to be favorable for all Valmet's three segments.

Integration of Tissue Converting, which Valmet acquired during the fourth quarter of 2023, has proceeded well. The orders received of Tissue Converting developed well in the first quarter and customers have appreciated Valmet's combined tissue offering. We have already received synergetic orders including both Valmet's tissue making line and the converting equipment.

Valmet completed the acquisition of the Process Gas Chromatography business from Siemens soon after the first quarter ended, on April 2. The acquisition was completed as planned and we are very happy to welcome the new colleagues as well as the customers of former Siemens Process Gas Chromatography to Valmet. The acquired business complements our automation offering well, opening the opportunity to serve both businesses' current and future process automation customers with a wider offering.

Valmet's automation business reached a major milestone on April 9, when Valmet launched its new distributed control system (DCS), Valmet DNAe. The new system helps customers improve efficiency, productivity, sustainability and safety of their operations and provides a solid platform for moving towards more digitalized and autonomous operations in the future. The launch is an important step in Valmet's strategy for growing its automation business further to a wide base of process industries globally."

Chair of the Board of Directors Mikael Mäkinen: Thomas Hinnerskov appointed President and CEO of Valmet

"On February 19, Valmet's Board of Directors appointed Thomas Hinnerskov President and CEO of Valmet. He will start in the position during the second half of the year and at the end of September 2024 at the latest. Thomas Hinnerskov succeeds Pasi Laine, who will continue as the President and CEO of Valmet until his successor starts.

Thomas Hinnerskov is a Danish citizen and was born in 1971. He joins Valmet from Mediq B.V. where he has been working as the CEO since 2022. Prior to his current position, Thomas Hinnerskov was Executive Vice President at Kone responsible for South Europe, Middle East and Africa between 2021–2022 and Executive Vice President for Central Europe between 2016–2021. Earlier in his career Thomas Hinnerskov has had several leadership positions in ISS A/S between 2003–2016, and before that he worked in versatile management positions in a private equity fund, in consulting and in investment banking sector. He has a Master's degree in Economics (Finance and Accounting) from Copenhagen Business School.

Thomas Hinnerskov has a strong track record in successfully leading versatile businesses in a global business environment. He has extensive international experience which he has gained by living and working in several countries across three continents over the years. He has successfully generated growth, developed people and organizations, and delivered solid financial results. Valmet is a truly unique and high performing company with a strong global organization and consistent upward performance trajectory. I am convinced that with his background Thomas has a good foundation to take Valmet forward together with the rest of the Executive Team from the company's excellent position built since 2013. We look forward to working with Thomas and wish him the best of success in his new demanding position. At the same time, I would like once again to express the deep gratitude and respect for the exceptional and committed work Pasi Laine has done in creating Valmet and in competently guiding and developing the company through an exceptional period of growth."

Key figures1

EUR million, or as indicated Q1/2024 Q1/2023 Change 2023 Orders received 1,050 1,552 -32 % 4,955 Order backlog2 3,790 4,595 -18 % 3,973 Net sales 1,212 1,321 -8 % 5,532 Comparable EBITA 121 133 -9 % 619 % of net sales 10.0 % 10.1 %

11.2 % EBITA 114 131 -13 % 605 % of net sales 9.4 % 9.9 %

10.9 % Operating profit (EBIT) 87 97 -10 % 507 % of net sales 7.2 % 7.3 %

9.2 % Profit before taxes 73 91 -20 % 473 Profit for the period 56 71 -21 % 359 Earnings per share, EUR 0.30 0.38 -20 % 1.94 Adjusted earnings per share, EUR 0.41 0.51 -19 % 2.28 Equity per share, EUR2 12.93 12.50 3 % 13.93 Cash flow provided by operating activities 138 208 -34 % 352 Cash flow after investing activities 109 175 -38 % -181 Comparable return on capital employed (Comparable ROCE) before taxes (LTM) 15 % 19 %

15 % Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (LTM) 14 % 20 %

14 % Return on equity (ROE, LTM) 15 % 20 %

14 % Net debt to EBITDA ratio3 1.36 0.49

1.46 Gearing2 39 % 15 %

40 % Equity to assets ratio2 39 % 45 %

43 %

1 The calculation of key figures is presented on page 51.

2 At end of period.

3 Last twelve months' EBITDA

LTM = Last twelve months

Segment key figures

Orders received, EUR million Q1/2024 Q1/2023 Change 2023 Services 527 577 -9 % 1,760 Automation 328 391 -16 % 1,340 Flow Control 194 217 -10 % 789 Automation Systems 134 175 -23 % 551 Process Technologies 195 584 -67 % 1,856 Pulp and Energy 57 212 -73 % 854 Paper 138 372 -63 % 1,002 Total 1,050 1,552 -32 % 4,955

Net sales, EUR million Q1/2024 Q1/2023 Change 2023 Services 406 389 4 % 1,784 Automation 309 304 2 % 1,328 Flow Control 188 188 0 % 777 Automation Systems 121 116 4 % 551 Process Technologies 497 628 -21 % 2,420 Pulp and Energy 225 286 -21 % 1,067 Paper 272 342 -21 % 1,353 Total 1,212 1,321 -8 % 5,532

Comparable EBITA, EUR million Q1/2024 Q1/2023 Change 2023 Services 60 63 -5 % 312 Automation 51 50 3 % 248 Process Technologies 21 30 -30 % 110 Other -11 -9 15 % -50 Total 121 133 -9 % 619

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales Q1/2024 Q1/2023

2023 Services 14.6 % 16.1 %

17.5 % Automation 16.5 % 16.3 %

18.6 % Process Technologies 4.2 % 4.7 %

4.5 % Total 10.0 % 10.1 %

11.2 %

EBITA, EUR million Q1/2024 Q1/2023 Change 2023 Services 56 62 -10 % 302 Automation 50 44 12 % 245 Process Technologies 21 33 -35 % 116 Other -14 -9 51 % -58 Total 114 131 -13 % 605

News conference and webcast for analysts, investors and media

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/q1-2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Katri Hokkanen will be presenting the results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call by registering through the link below:

https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048300

After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 to enter the question queue.

All questions should be presented in English.

The event can also be followed on social media platform X at www.x.com/ValmetIR.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

