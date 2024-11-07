Valmet's website ranked number one in a survey by Comprend

ESPOO, Finland., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's website, valmet.com, has reached the top position in Finland in the Comprend Webranking 2024.

Webranking by Comprend is Europe's leading survey of corporate websites and uses fifty key criteria and more than two hundred measurement points. The survey ranks the websites of Europe's largest listed companies by market capitalization. This year, a total of 642 companies participated.

The ranking of Valmet's website in Comprend's survey has risen steadily, which is a result of the company's long-term and systematic work in developing its website's functionality and user experience. Valmet's score improved by 4.7 points compared to last year and was now 84.8/100.

In 2024, Valmet's website development has focused on engaging stakeholders by providing them with more detailed content and further improving the user experience. The sustainability section and investor pages were renewed, and among other things, diversity and career path content was improved.

"We are proud of our leading position in the Comprend Webranking 2024. This achievement reflects our strong commitment to digital communications and improving the user experience. It supports our vision of becoming the global champion in serving our customers. We will continue ensuring that our online communications are as clear as possible and serve all our stakeholders globally," says Niko Siltanen, Head of Web Development at Valmet.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Niko Siltanen, Head of Web Development, Valmet, tel. +358 40 735 1005

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

