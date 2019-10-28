Valmont Announces Appointment of Richard "Rick" Lanoha to its Board of Directors

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) today announced the appointment of Richard "Rick" Lanoha to its Board of Directors, effective October 28, 2019.

Rick Lanoha

Mr. Lanoha is currently President and Chief Operating Officer of Kiewit Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Omaha, NE and one of the largest construction and engineering organizations in North America. Since joining Kiewit in 1986, Mr. Lanoha has held several progressive leadership roles, including executive vice president of Kiewit Industrial Group, with responsibilities for the Kiewit Energy, Cherne Contracting Corporation, Kiewit Power and The Industrial Company (TIC) divisions. He became president of Kiewit Energy Group in 2012, and was promoted to his current role in 2016. Mr. Lanoha will assume the role of Kiewit's chief executive officer in January 2020.

Commenting on the appointment, Mogens C. Bay, Valmont Chairman of the Board said, "We welcome Rick Lanoha to Valmont's Board. His decades of knowledge and experience leading engineering and infrastructure development, specifically in the transportation and energy markets, make him an important Board addition as we execute on our global growth strategies."

Added Mr. Lanoha, "I am pleased to have the opportunity to join the Valmont Board at a very exciting time for the Company. Valmont is a recognized leader in infrastructure and agriculture markets, with an impressive vision and strategy around global market expansion, sensible capital allocation, and a culture supported by strong core values. I look forward to actively contributing to the Board."

About Valmont

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment for large scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

SOURCE Valmont Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.valmont.com/

