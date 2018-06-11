Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Redemption of 6.625% Senior Notes due 2020

The 2020 notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to the greater of (a) 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed or (b) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the notes (not including any portion of those payments of interest accrued to the redemption date) from the redemption date to the maturity date of the notes. In each case, the notes will be discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis at the Adjusted Treasury Rate (as defined in the notes) plus 45 basis points, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the notes from April 20, 2018 to, but excluding, the redemption date.

The redemption price for the 2020 notes will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the notes on the third Business Day (as defined in the notes) preceding the redemption date.

About Valmont

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment for large scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

