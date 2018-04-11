Valmont Industries, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

An audio discussion of Valmont's first quarter 2018 results by Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark C. Jaksich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be available live by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast, at 8:00 a.m. CDT on April 19, 2018, by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

The Company's slide presentation for the call will be simultaneously available on the Investor Relations page at www.valmont.com.

After the event, you may listen by accessing the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415, and enter Conference ID 13678313, beginning April 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. CDT through 10:59 p.m. CDT on April 26, 2018.

Valmont is a global leader in designing and manufacturing poles, towers and structures for lighting and traffic, wireless communication and utility markets, industrial access systems, road safety products and a provider of protective coating services. Valmont also leads the world in irrigation equipment for agriculture, enhancing food production while conserving and protecting natural water resources.

