Valmont Launches The Art of Longevity, A Personalized Program Merging Swiss Skincare Science with Epigenetics

Add More Life to Your Years

Valmont has launched The Art of Longevity, a global program combining genetic testing, skin science, and lifestyle assessment into one personalized wellness blueprint.

The program arrives as the global longevity economy is projected to surpass $740 billion in 2026, reflecting rising demand for science-backed, personalized wellness.

The Signature Longevity Blueprint is now available at La Maison Valmont in Madrid, Munich, and New York at The Carlyle Hotel, with a Beverly Hills location rolling out in 2027.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets data projects that the longevity economy will surpass $740 billion in 2026, driven by advances in AI, genomics, and regenerative medicine. Longevity is redefining the future of skincare, and Valmont, a pioneer in Swiss cellular skincare for more than 40 years, is leading that evolution.

Valmont The Art of Longevity DNA Kit Valmont The Art of Longevity Program

The company has unveiled The Art of Longevity: a program merging scientific expertise with epigenetics for a highly personalized approach to skin health and well-being. Developed by CEO Sophie Vann Guillon with longevity specialist Dr. Filippo Ongaro, MD, the program delivers a tailored blueprint spanning skin, sleep, mobility, nutrition, and mental resilience.

"Heir to a family vision where beauty dialogues with science and emotion, I have always viewed our expertise as an essential contribution to integrative health. With The Art of Longevity, we affirm beauty as a legitimate contributor to overall well-being - in its mental and biological dimensions alike."

— Sophie Vann Guillon, CEO of Valmont

The Art of Longevity in-person experience is conducted by a trained Valmont skin expert culminating in a personalized Signature Longevity Blueprint that includes:

Step 1, Decode Your Biology: a genetic assessment of 146 variations across 90 genes, paired with a 40-question lifestyle questionnaire, examining cell regeneration, oxidative stress, inflammation, and the daily habits that shape vitality over time.

Step 2, Define Your Needs: a personalized Blueprint with tailored recommendations around six key dimensions of longevity, personalized treatments and lifestyle priorities.

Step 3, Activate Your Recommendations: product recommendations, signature facials drawing on fasciatherapy, lymphatic drainage, and Kobido, mind-body massage, and expert lifestyle and wellness advice.

The Art of Longevity expands beyond traditional skincare or general wellness testing only, combing genetic analysis, lifestyle responses, and skin expertise into a broad-spanning beauty and wellness blueprint.

Data protection is central to the program. Genetic analysis is conducted with BMR Genomics, a certified European laboratory; all data is encrypted, anonymized, and processed in strict compliance with GDPR. Raw genetic data remains confidential and never leaves the individual evaluation, so each participant retains full control of their information.

"True longevity lies at the intersection of science and art - the science of understanding aging, and the art of translating it into daily self-care. Valmont embodies this rare balance."

— Dr. Filippo Ongaro, MD

The Art of Longevity Program:

The Art of Longevity blueprint costs $1,500 with personalized Mind & Body treatments starting at $295.

Media Contact: For additional information about The Art of Longevity program, please contact Andrea Mennella, [email protected], +1 9173018874

SOURCE Valmont