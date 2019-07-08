Valmont Promotes Renee L. Campbell to Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

OMAHA, Neb., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced the promotion of Renee L. Campbell to Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

"It's my pleasure to announce Renee's promotion," said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and CEO of Valmont Industries, Inc. "Since joining Valmont and heading the investor relations function, Renee has demonstrated a deep knowledge of our industry and Company, and has developed strong relationships with the investment community, specifically with our shareholders and covering analysts. She has been instrumental in advancing our investor relations and corporate communication strategies across the organization, and we look forward to her continued contribution to the Valmont team."

Prior to rejoining Valmont in September 2017 as Director of Investor Relations, Ms. Campbell was Director of Corporate Treasury at West Corporation and Vice President of Global Cash Operations with ACI Worldwide. Prior to that, she spent 20 years with Valmont in various roles of increasing responsibility and leadership including Manager of International Credit and Finance, Manager of Corporate Treasury, and Director of Finance for the U.S. Lighting and Traffic business.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont's control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Valmont Industries, Inc.

