Valmont Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

OMAHA, Neb., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2019.

Update on Financial Impact of Midwest Flooding Event

The widespread, Midwest U.S. flooding event in mid-March led to a seven-day closure of the Company's largest manufacturing facility in Valley, Nebraska, and minor impacts to its Columbus and West Point, Nebraska facilities. The resulting first quarter impact was approximately $10.0 million of revenue, with a corresponding $0.11 impact on first quarter diluted earnings per share, and a $0.07 diluted earnings per share impact from additional flood-related expenses. The first quarter revenue impact will shift to the second and third quarters. Insurance recovery for flood impacts to property and business interruption is currently in process. Specific recovery estimates and timing are not yet known; however, the Company does not expect the event to impact full-year 2019 results.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights (metrics compared to first quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted)

Revenues of $692.1 million compared to $698.7 million last year. Excluding an unfavorable currency impact of $17.2 million , and $18.4 million of revenue from the divested grinding media business, sales grew 4.2%

compared to last year. Excluding an unfavorable currency impact of , and of revenue from the divested grinding media business, sales grew 4.2% Operating income of $55.1 million or 8.0% of sales, compared to $64.0 million or 9.2% of sales ( $68.4 million adjusted 1 or 9.8% of sales)

or 8.0% of sales, compared to or 9.2% of sales ( adjusted or 9.8% of sales) Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.66 compared to $1.72 ( $1.87 adjusted 1 ). Excluding flood impacts of $0.18 , first quarter diluted EPS would have been $1.84

compared to ( adjusted ). Excluding flood impacts of , first quarter diluted EPS would have been Repurchased 70,400 shares of company stock for $9.4 million , at an average price of $133.81 per share

, at an average price of per share Completed the acquisitions of Larson Camouflage and United Galvanizing

Secured the largest Utility Support Structures purchase order in Company history

Narrowing the range of expected 2019 diluted earnings per share to $8.30 to $8.90 , compared to the previous outlook of $8.10 to $8.90

1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures below and at end of the document.

Key Financial Metrics

First Quarter 2019 GAAP Adjusted1 3/30/2019 1Q 2019 3/31/2018 1Q 2018 vs. 1Q 2018 3/30/2019 1Q 2019 3/31/2018 1Q 2018 vs. 1Q 2018 Net Sales $692,139 $698,684 (0.9)% $692,139 $698,684 (0.9)% Operating Income 55,104 63,960 (13.8)% 55,104 $ 68,360 (19.4)% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 8.0% 9.2% 8.0% 9.8% Net Earnings 36,481 39,281 (7.1)% 36,481 42,606 (14.4)% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.66 $ 1.72 (3.5)% $ 1.66 $ 1.87 (11.2)% Average Shares Outstanding 21,964 22,796 21,964 22,796

Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Let me first start by saying we are extremely thankful that our employees at our Valley, Columbus, and West Point Nebraska locations, and the surrounding areas, remained safe during the Midwest flooding event. Since reopening the Valley campus on March 22, we have been focused on returning to full production and expediting customer orders. Our ability to resume manufacturing one week after the flooding began is a true testimony to the strength of our operational excellence and dedicated efforts by our teams. While the events caused some revenue shifts into the second and third quarters, no customer orders of significance were canceled."

Kaniewski continued, "Higher revenues in the Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures and Coatings segments have led to a good start for the year. As expected, lower project sales in International Irrigation markets led to unfavorable comparisons in that segment, with North America irrigation revenues only slightly below last year. Positive performance from recent acquisitions also contributed to first quarter results."

First Quarter 2019 Segment Review

Infrastructure

Engineered Support Structures Segment (33% of Sales)

Poles, towers and components for the global lighting, traffic and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products

Sales of $230.3 million increased 2.4% versus prior year, led by improved pricing across the segment, and higher volumes in North America. In international markets, lower volumes and unfavorable currency translation impacted sales.

In North America, lighting and traffic product sales were higher. Strong order flow resulting in the expansion of backlogs across all product lines led to extended lead times, with revenue growth led by improved pricing. In Europe, sales were lower from decreased volumes across the region. Sales of highway safety products in the Asia Pacific region were also lower, due to a mix shift resulting in lower average selling prices.

Wireless communication and components sales increased more than 25% globally compared to last year. Specifically, strong demand in North America markets was driven by carriers' continued buildout of 4G networks and 5G site preparation, and improved pricing actions, partially offset by lower volumes in China and Australia.

Sales of Access Systems products of $30.2 million were similar to 2018.

Operating income was $12.4 million or 5.4% of sales compared to $6.9 million, or 3.1% of sales ($10.6 million or 4.7% adjusted1). Profitability improvement was led by pricing actions, restructuring benefits, and improved operational performance.

Utility Support Structures Segment (35% of Sales)

Steel and concrete structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation applications, renewable energy generation equipment, and inspection services

Revenues of $243.9 million increased 16.2% compared to last year, led by sales of solar tracker structures from the acquisition of Convert Italia. Pricing actions also contributed to sales growth. Revenues in the offshore wind business were slightly higher.

Operating income was $25.0 million or 10.3% of sales compared to $23.4 million, or 11.1% of sales ($24.1 million or 11.5% adjusted1) in 2018. Pricing actions and improved factory performance, were partially offset by lower volumes from a large project in 2018 that did not repeat this year, and unfavorable comparisons in the offshore wind business.

Coatings Segment (13% of Sales)

Global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products

Global sales of $86.8 million grew 2.2% versus prior year. Revenue from recent acquisitions and pricing actions drove sales growth.

Operating income was $10.1 million or 11.7% of sales, compared to $11.9 million or 14.0% of sales in 2018. Weather events and a one-time accrual for legal expenses resulted in lower earnings.

Agriculture

Irrigation Segment (22% of Sales)

Agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services and tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture

Global sales of $152.8 million were 18.7% lower than last year, as expected.

North America sales of $108.5 million were slightly below 2018 sales of $109.9 million. Farmer sentiment continues to be muted by low net farm income levels, adverse weather conditions, and uncertainty of trade policies, which are all impacting demand. Pricing actions were offset by lower volumes.

International irrigation sales of $44.3 million were down 43.3% compared to last year. Significantly lower project sales in emerging markets, and unfavorable currency translation impacts, led to the sales decrease. Demand across most developed markets was muted, with more favorable trends in Brazil.

Segment operating income was $20.1 million, or 13.2% of sales, compared to $33.9 million, or 18.0% of sales in 2018. Pricing actions, particularly in North America markets, were more than offset by lower international project volumes. Despite lower volumes, factory deleverage was minimized through operational excellence processes.

Corporate Expense and Other Income

Deferred compensation plan investments appreciated by $2.9 million, which increased corporate SG&A, with a corresponding increase in Other Income.

2019 Outlook

2019 Full Year Financial Outlook Previous

Outlook Revised Outlook Diluted Earnings per Share $8.10 - $8.90 $8.30 - $8.90 Revenue Growth2 7% - 8% No Change Operating Margin Improvement 20 - 50 bps No Change Global Effective Tax Rate ~ 25% No Change Capital Expenditures $90 - $100 million No Change

"We remain positive on our overall outlook and growth strategies for the year, particularly in our infrastructure businesses," Mr. Kaniewski said. "This positive outlook has resulted in a more favorable 2019 earnings estimate, and we have narrowed the bottom end of our expected EPS range, despite a weak irrigation market. A strong, global backlog approaching $300 million in the Engineered Support Structures segment is being driven by strengthening demand in transportation and wireless communication markets, particularly in North America. In our Utility Support Structures business, our global backlog has exceeded $400 million, and is the highest on record for the segment, supported by a large, multi-year order, new product introductions, and increasing demand for renewable energy structures. As we know, project shifts each quarter can occur in this segment. Firm industrial demand across all regions supports growth in our Coatings business, with recent acquisitions also contributing to the favorable outlook.

Added Kaniewski, "Continued low net farm income levels and recent weather events, especially in the Midwest, are contributing to a challenging agriculture market environment in North America. Recent geopolitical events in developing markets will impact our international irrigation project pipeline this year. We expect market conditions in Brazil to continue improving in 2019. All of these effects have been accounted for in our financial outlook. Additionally, we expect to generate good cash flows this year, leading to a positive comparison to 2018, and remain committed to our stated free cash flow goal of 1X net earnings for the year."

A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark C. Jaksich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 8:00 am CDT, by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at www.valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13684641. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on May 1, 2019.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont's control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and EPS to Adjusted figures at end of document 2 Excludes additional acquisitions in 2019

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) First Quarter 13 Weeks Ended 30-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 Net sales $ 692,139 $ 698,684 Cost of sales 527,010 529,444 Gross profit 165,129 169,240 Selling, general and administrative expenses 110,025 105,280 Operating income 55,104 63,960 Other income (expense) Interest expense (9,878) (11,074) Interest income 810 1,267 Gain (loss) on investments (unrealized) 2,910 (101) Other 936 (1,040) (5,222) (10,948) Earnings before income taxes 49,882 53,012 Income tax expense 12,427 12,532 Net earnings 37,455 40,480 Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (974) (1,199) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 36,481 $ 39,281 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Basic 21,886 22,609 Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.67 $ 1.74 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted 21,964 22,796 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.66 $ 1.72 Cash dividends per share $ 0.375 $ 0.375

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) First Quarter 13 Weeks Ended 30-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 Net sales Engineered Support Structures $ 230,288 $ 224,954 Utility Support Structures 243,922 209,862 Coatings 86,779 84,947 Infrastructure products 560,989 519,763 Irrigation 152,816 187,953 Other - 18,399 Less: Intersegment sales (21,666) (27,431) Total $ 692,139 $ 698,684 Operating Income Engineered Support Structures $ 12,445 $ 6,947 Utility Support Structures 25,048 23,367 Coatings 10,140 11,867 Infrastructure products 47,633 42,181 Irrigation 20,134 33,887 Other - (579) Adjustment to LIFO inventory valuation method 502 (1,081) Corporate (13,165) (10,448) Total $ 55,104 $ 63,960

Valmont has aggregated its business segments into four reportable segments as follows: Engineered Support Structures:This segment consists of the manufacture of engineered metal and composite pole, towers, and components for global lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products. Utility Support Structures:This segment consists of the manufacture of engineered steel and concrete structures for the global utility transmission, distribution, renewable energy solutions, and inspection services. Coatings:This segment consists of global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services. Irrigation:This segment consists of the global manufacture of agricultural irrigation equipment, parts and services, tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture. In addition to these four reportable segments, the Company had other businesses and activities that individually are not more than 10% of consolidated sales, operating income or assets. This includes the manufacture of forged steel grinding media for the mining industry and is reported in the "Other" category.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) ASSETS 30-Mar-19 29-Dec-18 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 211,237 $ 313,210 Accounts receivable, net 512,852 483,963 Inventories 395,799 383,566 Contract asset 119,886 112,525 Prepaid expenses and other 54,379 42,800 Refundable and deferred income taxes 4,747 4,576 Total current assets 1,298,900 1,340,640 Property, plant and equipment, net 527,329 513,992 Goodwill and intangible assets 609,893 561,163 Other assets 210,570 114,479 $ 2,646,692 $ 2,530,274 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 764 $ 779 Notes payable to banks 19,816 10,678 Accounts payable 219,460 218,115 Accrued expenses 192,586 171,233 Dividend payable 8,213 8,230 Total current liabilities 440,839 409,035 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 741,629 741,822 Defined pension benefit liability 133,761 143,904 Operating lease liabilities 88,492 - Other long-term liabilities 110,930 99,990 Shareholders' equity 1,131,041 1,135,523 $ 2,646,692 $ 2,530,274 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended Cash flows from operating activities 30-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 Net Earnings $ 37,455 $ 40,480 Depreciation and amortization 20,253 21,178 Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (13,943) (731) Change in working capital (43,830) (39,288) Other 7,978 11,409 Net cash flows from operating activities $ 7,913 $ 33,048 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (21,109) (16,248) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (57,106) (4,800) Other (1,227) (1,931) Net cash flows from investing activities (79,442) (22,979) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds (payments) on short and long-term agreements 9,133 (30) Purchase of treasury shares (9,421) (14,790) Dividends paid (8,231) (8,510) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (23,082) (5,510) Other (411) 187 Net cash flows from financing activities (32,012) (28,653) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,568 5,442 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (101,973) (13,142) Cash, cash equivalents, & restricted cash - beginning of year 313,210 492,805 Cash, cash equivalents, & restricted cash - end of period $ 211,237 $ 479,663

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS REGULATION G RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact on (a) diluted earnings per share of (1) restructuring costs, (b) operating income of restructuring costs, and (c) segment operating income of restructuring costs. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures. First Quarter

Ended March

31, 2018 Diluted

earnings per share Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ 39,281 $ 1.72 Restructuring expenses - pre-tax 4,400 0.19 Tax effect of restructuring expense * (1,075) (0.05) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted $ 42,606 $ 1.87 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted 22,796 * The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction. Operating Income Reconciliation First Quarter

Ended March

31, 2018 Operating income - as reported $ 63,960 Restructuring expenses 4,400 Adjusted Operating Income $ 68,360 Net Sales 698,684 Operating Income as a % of Sales 9.2% Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales 9.8% For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 Segment Operating Income Reconciliation Engineered

Infrastructure Products Utility Support

Structures Coatings Irrigation Other/ Corporate Operating income - as reported $ 6,947 $ 23,367 $ 11,867 $ 33,887 $ (12,108) Restructuring expenses 3,628 772 - - - Adjusted Operating Income $ 10,575 $ 24,139 $ 11,867 $ 33,887 $ (12,108) Net sales 224,954 209,862 84,947 187,953 Operating Income as a % of Sales 3.1% 11.1% 14.0% 18.0% NM Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales 4.7% 11.5% 14.0% 18.0% NM

