Valmont Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

OMAHA, Neb., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (metrics compared to second quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted)

Revenues grew 2.7% to $700.9 million ; excluding a 2.0% unfavorable currency impact and revenue from the divested grinding media business of $4.7 million , sales would have increased 5.5% 1

; excluding a 2.0% unfavorable currency impact and revenue from the divested grinding media business of , sales would have increased 5.5% Operating income remained flat at $63.7 million or 9.1% of sales, compared to $63.7 million or 9.3% of sales ( $70.7 million adjusted 1 or 10.4% of sales)

or 9.1% of sales, compared to or 9.3% of sales ( adjusted or 10.4% of sales) Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.90 compared to $1.46 ( $1.98 adjusted 1 ) last year; 2019 results included pre-tax expenses of approximately $6.0 million ( $4.3 million after-tax and $0.20 per share) related to certain non-recurring items impacting the Utility Support Structures and Coatings segments

compared to ( adjusted ) last year; 2019 results included pre-tax expenses of approximately ( after-tax and per share) related to certain non-recurring items impacting the Utility Support Structures and Coatings segments Operating cash flows grew to $105 million , a significant increase compared to 2018, and the highest second quarter level since 2013

, a significant increase compared to 2018, and the highest second quarter level since 2013 Repurchased 236,300 shares of company stock for $28.9 million , at an average price of $122.41 per share

, at an average price of per share Completed the acquisition of Connect-It Wireless in the Engineered Support Structures segment, advancing strategies of geographic expansion and market growth

Revising EPS guidance range to $8.10 to $8.70 from $8.30 to $8.90 , due to the non-recurring expenses that occurred during the second quarter

Key Financial Metrics

Second Quarter 2019 GAAP

Adjusted1

6/29/2019

2Q 2019

6/30/2018

2Q 2018 vs. 2Q 2019

6/29/2019

2Q 2019

6/30/2018

2Q 2018 vs. 2Q 2019 Net Sales $700,871



$682,405

2.7%

$700,871



$682,405

2.7% Operating Income 63,712



$ 63,670

0.1%

63,712



$ 70,689

(9.9)% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 9.1%



9.3%





9.1%



10.4%



Net Earnings 41,397



32,960

25.6%

41,397



44,709

(7.4)% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.90



$ 1.46

30.1%

$ 1.90



$ 1.98

(4.0)% Average Shares Outstanding 21,831



22,573

































YTD 2019 GAAP

Adjusted1

06/29/2019

YTD 2019

06/30/2018

YTD 2018 vs. YTD 2019

06/29/2019

YTD 2019

06/30/2018

YTD 2018 vs. YTD 2019 Net Sales $ 1,393,010



$ 1,381,089

0.9%

$ 1,393,010



$ 1,381,089

0.9% Operating Income 118,816



127,630

(6.9)%

118,816



139,049

(14.6)% Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 8.5%



9.2%





8.5%



10.1%



Net Earnings 77,878



72,241

7.8%

77,878



87,315

(10.8)% Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.56



$ 3.18

11.9%

$ 3.56



$ 3.84

(7.3)% Average Shares Outstanding 21,897



22,684















"We had a good quarter across the majority of our businesses, despite substantial, unfavorable comparisons in the Irrigation segment, and we exceeded last year's performance after excluding non-recurring expenses," said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Sales growth was led by robust transportation and wireless communication demand, particularly in North America markets, revenue from acquisitions, and favorable pricing across the portfolio. We experienced favorable demand in three of our four segments. Strong order flow in Engineered Support Structures accelerated during the quarter, increasing backlogs and significantly extending lead times, demonstrating market strength. Utilities Support Structures saw continued investments in grid hardening and modernization, while Coatings benefited from general economic growth and revenue from recent acquisitions. Lower sales in Irrigation, coupled with lower profitability in the international portion of our Utility business, led to overall results that were below our expectations. We were pleased to have generated strong, second quarter operating cash flows of $105 million, due to our lean efforts and receipt of a project downpayment."

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Review

Infrastructure

Engineered Support Structures Segment (36.9% of Sales)

Poles, towers and components for the global lighting, traffic and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products

Sales of $258.7 million increased 3.2% compared to last year. Higher volumes in North America markets, favorable pricing across the segment, and revenue from acquisitions, drove sales growth. In international markets, sales were lower. Excluding a 3.5% unfavorable currency impact, segment sales would have increased by 6.7%1.

In North America, lighting and traffic sales were higher, driven by pricing and continued strong market demand. In Europe, sales decreased due to lower volumes across the region. Sales of highway safety products were also lower, from a pause in government spending ahead of elections in Australia and India.

Wireless communication and components sales increased 20% globally compared to last year. Strong demand in North America markets was led by carriers' ongoing buildout of 4G networks, and 5G site preparation. Sales growth was driven by higher volumes, and revenues from recent acquisitions.

During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Connect-It Wireless, a U.S. distributor of wireless site components.

Sales of Access Systems products of $29.7 million were slightly below last year, in part due to unfavorable currency translation.

Operating income was $20.8 million or 8.1% of sales compared to $13.0 million, or 5.2% of sales ($18.4 million or 7.3% adjusted1). The improvement was due to benefits from the 2018 operational transformation efforts, primarily in the Asia Pacific region, and pricing discipline across the segment. As expected, segment profitability was pressured from effects of the March flooding event, the impact of which has extended into the second and third quarters. Insurance recovery for property and business interruption is in process, and the Company expects to receive reimbursement in the second half of 2019.

Utility Support Structures Segment (29.9% of Sales)

Steel and concrete structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation applications, renewable energy generation equipment, and inspection services

Revenues of $209.8 million increased 6.1% compared to last year, led by sales from acquisitions completed last year, and favorable pricing in bid markets.

Operating income was $16.0 million or 7.6% of sales compared to $20.8 million, or 10.6% of sales ($22.3 million or 11.3% adjusted1) in 2018. Pricing actions and improved factory performance in North America, were more than offset by approximately $5.0 million of lower profitability from the international portion of the utility business compared to last year, and approximately $3.0 million in one-time expenses related to the completion of a multi-year customer accommodation from 2015 that will not repeat.

Coatings Segment (14.0% of Sales)

Global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products

Global sales of $98.4 million grew 7.5% versus prior year from higher revenues across all regions, led by sales from recent acquisitions and pricing discipline. Excluding a 1.9% unfavorable currency impact, sales would have increased 9.4%1.

Operating income was $15.1 million or 15.3% of sales, compared to $14.9 million or 16.2% of sales in 2018, led by pricing improvements and acquisitions. Excluding approximately $3.0 million of one-time expenses associated with a legal settlement, operating income would have been $18.1 million, or 18.4% of sales.

Agriculture

Irrigation Segment (22.1% of Sales)

Agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services and tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture

Global sales of $155.2 million were 4.8% lower than last year. Excluding a 1.5% unfavorable currency impact, sales would have decreased 3.3%1.

North America sales of $102.8 million were 9.7% below 2018 sales of $113.9 million. Adverse weather conditions and continued low net farm income levels are weighing on farmer sentiment and demand. Pricing discipline, a more favorable product mix, and higher technology sales, were offset by lower volumes.

International irrigation sales of $52.4 million were 6.7% higher compared to last year, driven by stronger demand in Brazil and the EMEA region, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.

Segment operating income was $21.5 million, or 13.9% of sales, compared to $27.7 million, or 17.0% of sales in 2018. Pricing discipline was more than offset by lower volumes and factory deleverage.

2019 Outlook

2019 Full Year Financial Outlook Previous Outlook Revised Outlook Diluted Earnings per Share $8.30 - $8.90 $8.10 - $8.70 Revenue Growth2 7% - 8% 6% - 7% Operating Margin Improvement 20 - 50 bps 10 - 40 bps Global Effective Tax Rate ~ 25% No Change Capital Expenditures $90 - $100 million No Change

"The non-recurring expenses recognized during the second quarter have led to a revised outlook for full-year operating margin improvement and earnings per share," said Kaniewski. "While North American irrigation markets have remained challenged by low net farm income levels and weather conditions, we are seeing signs that the market is stabilizing. However, international irrigation project demand is below our expectations for the year. This, combined with a stronger U.S. dollar, is resulting in a downward revision to revenue growth for 2019. Despite the lower international irrigation demand, we are encouraged by record order flow in Brazil as the government financing program there was finalized earlier this month. We are also seeing steady activity in the Central Europe and Middle East regions."

Kaniewski continued, "We expect margin improvement in the Engineered Support Structures and Utility Support Structures segments in the second half of 2019 when compared to 2018, and compared to the first half of 2019. North American transportation market demand is expected to remain strong, as evidenced by robust order flow that has extended industry lead times, signaling market strength. Globally, wireless communication markets continue to build on the momentum of 5G and small cell opportunities, and we are seeing a more positive market environment in the Asia Pacific region from post-election government investments in road safety. We continue to have record backlog in Utility Support Structures, supported by the large, multi-year order we announced last quarter, and incremental demand this year from grid hardening efforts, particularly in the western and southeast regions of the U.S. Firm demand across all regions supports a favorable outlook in our Coatings business. Additionally, we expect our cash flows to strengthen in the second half of the year, and remain committed to our free cash flow goal of at least 1x net earnings for the year."

A live audio discussion with Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark C. Jaksich, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be accessible by telephone on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. CDT by dialing 1-877-407-6184 or 1-201-389-0877 (no Conference ID needed), or via webcast by pointing browsers to this link: Valmont Industries Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call A slide presentation will simultaneously be available for download on the Investors page at www.valmont.com. A replay of the event can be accessed two hours after the call at the above link or by telephone at 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. Please use conference identification number 13684639. The replay will be available through 10:59 p.m. CDT on July 31, 2019.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont's control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP sales, operating income, net earnings and EPS to Adjusted figures at end of document

2 Excludes additional acquisitions in 2019

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Second Quarter

Year-to-Date

13 Weeks Ended

26 Weeks Ended

















29-Jun-19

30-Jun-18

29-Jun-19

30-Jun-18 Net sales $ 700,871



$ 682,405



$ 1,393,010



$ 1,381,089

Cost of sales 520,457



507,406



1,047,467



1,036,850

Gross profit 180,414



174,999



345,543



344,239

Selling, general and administrative expenses 116,702



111,329



226,727



216,609

Operating income 63,712



63,670



118,816



127,630

Other income (expense)













Interest expense (10,117)



(11,791)



(19,995)



(22,865)

Interest income 1,036



1,446



1,846



2,713

Gain on investments (unrealized) 1,520



250



4,352



78

Loss from divestiture of grinding media business (Donhad) —



(6,084)



—



(6,084)

Other 156



1,594



1,170



625



(7,405)



(14,585)



(12,627)



(25,533)

Earnings before income taxes 56,307



49,085



106,189



102,097

Income tax expense 13,961



14,405



26,388



26,937

Net earnings 42,346



34,680



79,801



75,160

Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (949)



(1,720)



(1,923)



(2,919)

Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 41,397



$ 32,960



$ 77,878



$ 72,241

















Average shares outstanding (000's) - Basic 21,734



22,438



21,810



22,523

Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.90



$ 1.47



$ 3.57



$ 3.21

















Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted 21,831



22,573



21,897



22,684

Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.90



$ 1.46



$ 3.56



$ 3.18

















Cash dividends per share $ 0.375



$ 0.375



$ 0.750



$ 0.750



VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



Second Quarter

Year-to-Date

13 Weeks Ended

26 Weeks Ended

29-Jun-19

30-Jun-18

29-Jun-19

30-Jun-18 Net sales













Engineered Support Structures $ 258,748



$ 250,711



$ 489,036



$ 475,665

Utility Support Structures 209,829



197,719



453,751



407,581

Coatings 98,406



91,572



185,185



176,519

Infrastructure products 566,983



540,002



1,127,972



1,059,765

Irrigation 155,185



162,936



308,001



350,889

Other —



4,681



—



23,080

Less: Intersegment sales (21,297)



(25,214)



(42,963)



(52,645)

Total $ 700,871



$ 682,405



$ 1,393,010



$ 1,381,089

















Operating Income













Engineered Support Structures $ 20,882



$ 12,965



$ 33,327



$ 19,912

Utility Support Structures 16,033



20,841



41,081



44,208

Coatings 15,032



14,868



25,172



26,735

Infrastructure products 51,947



48,674



99,580



90,855

Irrigation 21,530



27,728



41,664



61,615

Other —



(334)



—



(913)

Adjustment to LIFO inventory valuation method 2,238



(1,651)



2,740



(2,732)

Corporate (12,003)



(10,747)



(25,168)



(21,195)

Total $ 63,712



$ 63,670



$ 118,816



$ 127,630





Valmont has aggregated its business segments into four global reportable segments as follows.

Engineered Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture of engineered metal and composite poles, towers, and components for global lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products.

Utility Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture of engineered steel and concrete structures for the global utility transmission, distribution, and generation applications, renewable energy generation equipment, and inspection services.

Coatings: This segment consists of global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services.

Irrigation: This segment consists of the global manufacture of agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services, tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture.

In addition to these four reportable segments, the Company had other businesses and activities that individually are not more than 10% of consolidated sales, operating income or assets. This includes the manufacture of forged steel grinding media and is reported in the "Other" category until its divestiture.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



29-Jun-19

29-Dec-18 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,944



$ 313,210

Accounts receivable, net 507,061



483,963

Inventories 406,546



383,566

Contract asset - costs and profits in excess of billings 123,926



112,525

Prepaid expenses 44,942



42,800

Refundable income taxes 8,579



4,576

Total current assets 1,347,998



1,340,640

Property, plant and equipment, net 543,557



513,992

Goodwill and other assets 820,184



675,642



$ 2,711,739



$ 2,530,274









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current installments of long-term debt $ 774



$ 779

Notes payable to banks 20,375



10,678

Accounts payable 228,137



218,115

Accrued expenses 239,886



171,233

Dividend payable 8,129



8,230

Total current liabilities 497,301



409,035

Long-term debt, excluding current installments 765,558



741,822

Other long-term liabilities 321,866



243,894

Shareholders' equity 1,127,014



1,135,523



$ 2,711,739



$ 2,530,274



VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



YTD

YTD

29-Jun-19

30-Jun-18 Cash flows from operating activities





Net Earnings $ 79,801



$ 75,160

Depreciation and amortization 40,583



41,657

Impairment of long-lived assets —



2,791

Loss from divestiture of grinding media business —



6,084

Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (13,682)



(731)

Change in working capital 7,676



(73,192)

Other (941)



1,889

Net cash flows from operating activities 113,437



53,658









Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (49,310)



(31,816)

Proceeds from sale of assets 466



64,393

Acquisitions (81,841)



(9,300)

Other 15,077



783

Net cash flows from investing activities (115,608)



24,060









Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from long-term borrowings 31,000



237,641

Proceeds from short-term borrowings 9,886



130

Principal payments on long-term borrowings (10,386)



(495)

Purchase of treasury shares (38,350)



(43,999)

Purchase of noncontrolling interest (27,845)



(5,510)

Dividends paid (16,425)



(17,003)

Other (3,542)



(5,699)

Net cash flows from financing activities (55,662)



165,065

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,567



(13,000)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents (56,266)



229,783

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 313,210



492,805

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 256,944



$ 722,588



VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS REGULATION G RECONCILIATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact on (a) diluted earnings per share of (1) restructuring and related asset impairment costs and (2) the loss from divestiture of its grinding media business, (b) operating income of (1) restructuring and related asset impairment costs and (c) segment operating income for this same category of expense. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.



Thirteen

weeks ended

June 30, 2018

Diluted

earnings per

share

Twenty-six

Weeks

Ended June

30, 2018

Diluted

earnings per

share Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ 32,960



$ 1.46



$ 72,241



$ 3.18

Restructuring and related asset impairment costs - pre-tax 7,019



0.31



11,419



0.50

Loss from divestiture of grinding media business, pre-tax 6,084



0.27



6,084



0.27

Total Adjustments 13,103



0.58



17,503



0.77

Tax effect of adjustments * (1,354)



(0.06)



(2,429)



(0.11)

Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted $ 44,709



$ 1.98



$ 87,315



$ 3.84

Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted



22,573







22,684





* The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.









Thirteen

weeks ended

June 30,

2018

Twenty-six

Weeks Ended

June 30, 2018





Operating Income Reconciliation



Operating income - as reported

$ 63,670



$ 127,630

Restructuring and related asset impairment costs

7,019



11,419

Adjusted Operating Income

$ 70,689



$ 139,049

Net Sales - as reported

682,405



1,381,089

Operating Income as a % of Sales

9.3 %

9.2 % Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales

10.4 %

10.1 %

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS REGULATION G RECONCILIATION (CONTINUED)

For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018







































Segment Operating Income Reconciliation Engineered

Support

Structures

Utility

Support

Structures

Coatings

Irrigation

Other/

Corporate







































Operating income - as reported $ 12,965



$ 20,841



$ 14,868



$ 27,728



$ (12,732)

Restructuring and related asset impairment costs 5,419



1,474



—



—



126

Adjusted Operating Income $ 18,384



$ 22,315



$ 14,868



$ 27,728



$ (12,606)





















Net sales 250,711



197,719



91,572



162,936



—





















Operating Income as a % of Sales 5.2 %

10.5 %

16.2 %

17.0 %

NM





















Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales 7.3 %

11.3 %

16.2 %

17.0 %

NM





















For the Second Quarter Ended June 29, 2019







































Calculation of Changes in Net Sales Engineered

Support

Structures

Utility

Support

Structures

Coatings

Irrigation

TOTAL* 2019 Net Sales, as reported $ 258,748



$ 209,829



$ 98,406



$ 155,185



$ 700,871

Currency translation 8,684



1,241



1,786



2,371



14,082

2019 Net Sales, constant currency $ 267,432



$ 211,070



$ 100,192



$ 157,556



$ 714,953





















2018 Net sales, as reported $ 250,711



$ 197,719



$ 91,572



$ 162,936



$ 682,405

Less prior year sales from divested grinding media —



—



—



—



4,681

2018 Net Sales, adjusted $ 250,711



$ 197,719



$ 91,572



$ 162,936



$ 677,724





















% Change in Net Sales, as reported 3.2 %

6.1 %

7.5 %

(4.8) %

2.7 %



















% Change in Net Sales, constant currency 6.7 %

6.8 %

9.4 %

(3.3) %

4.8 %



















% of Net Sales, constant currency and divestiture N/A



N/A



N/A



N/A



5.5 %







* The sum of the columns will not agree to the Total column due to intersegment sales eliminations.





SOURCE Valmont Industries, Inc.

Related Links

www.valmont.com

