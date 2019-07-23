Valmont Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Jul 23, 2019
OMAHA, Neb., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (metrics compared to second quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted)
- Revenues grew 2.7% to $700.9 million; excluding a 2.0% unfavorable currency impact and revenue from the divested grinding media business of $4.7 million, sales would have increased 5.5%1
- Operating income remained flat at $63.7 million or 9.1% of sales, compared to $63.7 million or 9.3% of sales ($70.7 million adjusted1 or 10.4% of sales)
- Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.90 compared to $1.46 ($1.98 adjusted1) last year; 2019 results included pre-tax expenses of approximately $6.0 million ($4.3 million after-tax and $0.20 per share) related to certain non-recurring items impacting the Utility Support Structures and Coatings segments
- Operating cash flows grew to $105 million, a significant increase compared to 2018, and the highest second quarter level since 2013
- Repurchased 236,300 shares of company stock for $28.9 million, at an average price of $122.41 per share
- Completed the acquisition of Connect-It Wireless in the Engineered Support Structures segment, advancing strategies of geographic expansion and market growth
- Revising EPS guidance range to $8.10 to $8.70 from $8.30 to $8.90, due to the non-recurring expenses that occurred during the second quarter
Key Financial Metrics
|
Second Quarter 2019
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted1
|
6/29/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
vs. 2Q 2019
|
6/29/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
vs. 2Q 2019
|
Net Sales
|
$700,871
|
$682,405
|
2.7%
|
$700,871
|
$682,405
|
2.7%
|
Operating Income
|
63,712
|
$
|
63,670
|
0.1%
|
63,712
|
$
|
70,689
|
(9.9)%
|
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
|
9.1%
|
9.3%
|
9.1%
|
10.4%
|
Net Earnings
|
41,397
|
32,960
|
25.6%
|
41,397
|
44,709
|
(7.4)%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.46
|
30.1%
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.98
|
(4.0)%
|
Average Shares Outstanding
|
21,831
|
22,573
|
YTD 2019
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted1
|
06/29/2019
|
06/30/2018
|
vs. YTD 2019
|
06/29/2019
|
06/30/2018
|
vs. YTD 2019
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
1,393,010
|
$
|
1,381,089
|
0.9%
|
$
|
1,393,010
|
$
|
1,381,089
|
0.9%
|
Operating Income
|
118,816
|
127,630
|
(6.9)%
|
118,816
|
139,049
|
(14.6)%
|
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
|
8.5%
|
9.2%
|
8.5%
|
10.1%
|
Net Earnings
|
77,878
|
72,241
|
7.8%
|
77,878
|
87,315
|
(10.8)%
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
3.56
|
$
|
3.18
|
11.9%
|
$
|
3.56
|
$
|
3.84
|
(7.3)%
|
Average Shares Outstanding
|
21,897
|
22,684
"We had a good quarter across the majority of our businesses, despite substantial, unfavorable comparisons in the Irrigation segment, and we exceeded last year's performance after excluding non-recurring expenses," said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Sales growth was led by robust transportation and wireless communication demand, particularly in North America markets, revenue from acquisitions, and favorable pricing across the portfolio. We experienced favorable demand in three of our four segments. Strong order flow in Engineered Support Structures accelerated during the quarter, increasing backlogs and significantly extending lead times, demonstrating market strength. Utilities Support Structures saw continued investments in grid hardening and modernization, while Coatings benefited from general economic growth and revenue from recent acquisitions. Lower sales in Irrigation, coupled with lower profitability in the international portion of our Utility business, led to overall results that were below our expectations. We were pleased to have generated strong, second quarter operating cash flows of $105 million, due to our lean efforts and receipt of a project downpayment."
Second Quarter 2019 Segment Review
Infrastructure
Engineered Support Structures Segment (36.9% of Sales)
Poles, towers and components for the global lighting, traffic and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products
Sales of $258.7 million increased 3.2% compared to last year. Higher volumes in North America markets, favorable pricing across the segment, and revenue from acquisitions, drove sales growth. In international markets, sales were lower. Excluding a 3.5% unfavorable currency impact, segment sales would have increased by 6.7%1.
In North America, lighting and traffic sales were higher, driven by pricing and continued strong market demand. In Europe, sales decreased due to lower volumes across the region. Sales of highway safety products were also lower, from a pause in government spending ahead of elections in Australia and India.
Wireless communication and components sales increased 20% globally compared to last year. Strong demand in North America markets was led by carriers' ongoing buildout of 4G networks, and 5G site preparation. Sales growth was driven by higher volumes, and revenues from recent acquisitions.
During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of Connect-It Wireless, a U.S. distributor of wireless site components.
Sales of Access Systems products of $29.7 million were slightly below last year, in part due to unfavorable currency translation.
Operating income was $20.8 million or 8.1% of sales compared to $13.0 million, or 5.2% of sales ($18.4 million or 7.3% adjusted1). The improvement was due to benefits from the 2018 operational transformation efforts, primarily in the Asia Pacific region, and pricing discipline across the segment. As expected, segment profitability was pressured from effects of the March flooding event, the impact of which has extended into the second and third quarters. Insurance recovery for property and business interruption is in process, and the Company expects to receive reimbursement in the second half of 2019.
Utility Support Structures Segment (29.9% of Sales)
Steel and concrete structures for global utility transmission, distribution and generation applications, renewable energy generation equipment, and inspection services
Revenues of $209.8 million increased 6.1% compared to last year, led by sales from acquisitions completed last year, and favorable pricing in bid markets.
Operating income was $16.0 million or 7.6% of sales compared to $20.8 million, or 10.6% of sales ($22.3 million or 11.3% adjusted1) in 2018. Pricing actions and improved factory performance in North America, were more than offset by approximately $5.0 million of lower profitability from the international portion of the utility business compared to last year, and approximately $3.0 million in one-time expenses related to the completion of a multi-year customer accommodation from 2015 that will not repeat.
Coatings Segment (14.0% of Sales)
Global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products
Global sales of $98.4 million grew 7.5% versus prior year from higher revenues across all regions, led by sales from recent acquisitions and pricing discipline. Excluding a 1.9% unfavorable currency impact, sales would have increased 9.4%1.
Operating income was $15.1 million or 15.3% of sales, compared to $14.9 million or 16.2% of sales in 2018, led by pricing improvements and acquisitions. Excluding approximately $3.0 million of one-time expenses associated with a legal settlement, operating income would have been $18.1 million, or 18.4% of sales.
Agriculture
Irrigation Segment (22.1% of Sales)
Agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services and tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture
Global sales of $155.2 million were 4.8% lower than last year. Excluding a 1.5% unfavorable currency impact, sales would have decreased 3.3%1.
North America sales of $102.8 million were 9.7% below 2018 sales of $113.9 million. Adverse weather conditions and continued low net farm income levels are weighing on farmer sentiment and demand. Pricing discipline, a more favorable product mix, and higher technology sales, were offset by lower volumes.
International irrigation sales of $52.4 million were 6.7% higher compared to last year, driven by stronger demand in Brazil and the EMEA region, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.
Segment operating income was $21.5 million, or 13.9% of sales, compared to $27.7 million, or 17.0% of sales in 2018. Pricing discipline was more than offset by lower volumes and factory deleverage.
2019 Outlook
|
2019 Full Year Financial Outlook
|
Previous Outlook
|
Revised Outlook
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$8.30 - $8.90
|
$8.10 - $8.70
|
Revenue Growth2
|
7% - 8%
|
6% - 7%
|
Operating Margin Improvement
|
20 - 50 bps
|
10 - 40 bps
|
Global Effective Tax Rate
|
~ 25%
|
No Change
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$90 - $100 million
|
No Change
"The non-recurring expenses recognized during the second quarter have led to a revised outlook for full-year operating margin improvement and earnings per share," said Kaniewski. "While North American irrigation markets have remained challenged by low net farm income levels and weather conditions, we are seeing signs that the market is stabilizing. However, international irrigation project demand is below our expectations for the year. This, combined with a stronger U.S. dollar, is resulting in a downward revision to revenue growth for 2019. Despite the lower international irrigation demand, we are encouraged by record order flow in Brazil as the government financing program there was finalized earlier this month. We are also seeing steady activity in the Central Europe and Middle East regions."
Kaniewski continued, "We expect margin improvement in the Engineered Support Structures and Utility Support Structures segments in the second half of 2019 when compared to 2018, and compared to the first half of 2019. North American transportation market demand is expected to remain strong, as evidenced by robust order flow that has extended industry lead times, signaling market strength. Globally, wireless communication markets continue to build on the momentum of 5G and small cell opportunities, and we are seeing a more positive market environment in the Asia Pacific region from post-election government investments in road safety. We continue to have record backlog in Utility Support Structures, supported by the large, multi-year order we announced last quarter, and incremental demand this year from grid hardening efforts, particularly in the western and southeast regions of the U.S. Firm demand across all regions supports a favorable outlook in our Coatings business. Additionally, we expect our cash flows to strengthen in the second half of the year, and remain committed to our free cash flow goal of at least 1x net earnings for the year."
1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP sales, operating income, net earnings and EPS to Adjusted figures at end of document
2 Excludes additional acquisitions in 2019
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
Second Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
26 Weeks Ended
|
29-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
29-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
Net sales
|
$
|
700,871
|
$
|
682,405
|
$
|
1,393,010
|
$
|
1,381,089
|
Cost of sales
|
520,457
|
507,406
|
1,047,467
|
1,036,850
|
Gross profit
|
180,414
|
174,999
|
345,543
|
344,239
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
116,702
|
111,329
|
226,727
|
216,609
|
Operating income
|
63,712
|
63,670
|
118,816
|
127,630
|
Other income (expense)
|
Interest expense
|
(10,117)
|
(11,791)
|
(19,995)
|
(22,865)
|
Interest income
|
1,036
|
1,446
|
1,846
|
2,713
|
Gain on investments (unrealized)
|
1,520
|
250
|
4,352
|
78
|
Loss from divestiture of grinding media business (Donhad)
|
—
|
(6,084)
|
—
|
(6,084)
|
Other
|
156
|
1,594
|
1,170
|
625
|
(7,405)
|
(14,585)
|
(12,627)
|
(25,533)
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
56,307
|
49,085
|
106,189
|
102,097
|
Income tax expense
|
13,961
|
14,405
|
26,388
|
26,937
|
Net earnings
|
42,346
|
34,680
|
79,801
|
75,160
|
Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(949)
|
(1,720)
|
(1,923)
|
(2,919)
|
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
|
$
|
41,397
|
$
|
32,960
|
$
|
77,878
|
$
|
72,241
|
Average shares outstanding (000's) - Basic
|
21,734
|
22,438
|
21,810
|
22,523
|
Earnings per share - Basic
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.47
|
$
|
3.57
|
$
|
3.21
|
Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted
|
21,831
|
22,573
|
21,897
|
22,684
|
Earnings per share - Diluted
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.46
|
$
|
3.56
|
$
|
3.18
|
Cash dividends per share
|
$
|
0.375
|
$
|
0.375
|
$
|
0.750
|
$
|
0.750
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
Second Quarter
|
Year-to-Date
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
26 Weeks Ended
|
29-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
29-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
Net sales
|
Engineered Support Structures
|
$
|
258,748
|
$
|
250,711
|
$
|
489,036
|
$
|
475,665
|
Utility Support Structures
|
209,829
|
197,719
|
453,751
|
407,581
|
Coatings
|
98,406
|
91,572
|
185,185
|
176,519
|
Infrastructure products
|
566,983
|
540,002
|
1,127,972
|
1,059,765
|
Irrigation
|
155,185
|
162,936
|
308,001
|
350,889
|
Other
|
—
|
4,681
|
—
|
23,080
|
Less: Intersegment sales
|
(21,297)
|
(25,214)
|
(42,963)
|
(52,645)
|
Total
|
$
|
700,871
|
$
|
682,405
|
$
|
1,393,010
|
$
|
1,381,089
|
Operating Income
|
Engineered Support Structures
|
$
|
20,882
|
$
|
12,965
|
$
|
33,327
|
$
|
19,912
|
Utility Support Structures
|
16,033
|
20,841
|
41,081
|
44,208
|
Coatings
|
15,032
|
14,868
|
25,172
|
26,735
|
Infrastructure products
|
51,947
|
48,674
|
99,580
|
90,855
|
Irrigation
|
21,530
|
27,728
|
41,664
|
61,615
|
Other
|
—
|
(334)
|
—
|
(913)
|
Adjustment to LIFO inventory valuation method
|
2,238
|
(1,651)
|
2,740
|
(2,732)
|
Corporate
|
(12,003)
|
(10,747)
|
(25,168)
|
(21,195)
|
Total
|
$
|
63,712
|
$
|
63,670
|
$
|
118,816
|
$
|
127,630
|
Valmont has aggregated its business segments into four global reportable segments as follows.
|
Engineered Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture of engineered metal and composite poles, towers, and components for global lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets, engineered access systems, integrated structure solutions for smart cities, and highway safety products.
|
Utility Support Structures: This segment consists of the manufacture of engineered steel and concrete structures for the global utility transmission, distribution, and generation applications, renewable energy generation equipment, and inspection services.
|
Coatings: This segment consists of global galvanizing, painting and anodizing services.
|
Irrigation: This segment consists of the global manufacture of agricultural irrigation equipment, parts, services, tubular products, water management solutions, and technology for precision agriculture.
|
In addition to these four reportable segments, the Company had other businesses and activities that individually are not more than 10% of consolidated sales, operating income or assets. This includes the manufacture of forged steel grinding media and is reported in the "Other" category until its divestiture.
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
29-Jun-19
|
29-Dec-18
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
256,944
|
$
|
313,210
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
507,061
|
483,963
|
Inventories
|
406,546
|
383,566
|
Contract asset - costs and profits in excess of billings
|
123,926
|
112,525
|
Prepaid expenses
|
44,942
|
42,800
|
Refundable income taxes
|
8,579
|
4,576
|
Total current assets
|
1,347,998
|
1,340,640
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
543,557
|
513,992
|
Goodwill and other assets
|
820,184
|
675,642
|
$
|
2,711,739
|
$
|
2,530,274
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
$
|
774
|
$
|
779
|
Notes payable to banks
|
20,375
|
10,678
|
Accounts payable
|
228,137
|
218,115
|
Accrued expenses
|
239,886
|
171,233
|
Dividend payable
|
8,129
|
8,230
|
Total current liabilities
|
497,301
|
409,035
|
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
|
765,558
|
741,822
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
321,866
|
243,894
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,127,014
|
1,135,523
|
$
|
2,711,739
|
$
|
2,530,274
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
29-Jun-19
|
30-Jun-18
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net Earnings
|
$
|
79,801
|
$
|
75,160
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
40,583
|
41,657
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
—
|
2,791
|
Loss from divestiture of grinding media business
|
—
|
6,084
|
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
|
(13,682)
|
(731)
|
Change in working capital
|
7,676
|
(73,192)
|
Other
|
(941)
|
1,889
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
113,437
|
53,658
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
|
(49,310)
|
(31,816)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
466
|
64,393
|
Acquisitions
|
(81,841)
|
(9,300)
|
Other
|
15,077
|
783
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
(115,608)
|
24,060
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
31,000
|
237,641
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|
9,886
|
130
|
Principal payments on long-term borrowings
|
(10,386)
|
(495)
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
(38,350)
|
(43,999)
|
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
|
(27,845)
|
(5,510)
|
Dividends paid
|
(16,425)
|
(17,003)
|
Other
|
(3,542)
|
(5,699)
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
(55,662)
|
165,065
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
1,567
|
(13,000)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(56,266)
|
229,783
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
|
313,210
|
492,805
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$
|
256,944
|
$
|
722,588
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|
The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact on (a) diluted earnings per share of (1) restructuring and related asset impairment costs and (2) the loss from divestiture of its grinding media business, (b) operating income of (1) restructuring and related asset impairment costs and (c) segment operating income for this same category of expense. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.
|
Thirteen
|
Diluted
|
Twenty-six
|
Diluted
|
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported
|
$
|
32,960
|
$
|
1.46
|
$
|
72,241
|
$
|
3.18
|
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs - pre-tax
|
7,019
|
0.31
|
11,419
|
0.50
|
Loss from divestiture of grinding media business, pre-tax
|
6,084
|
0.27
|
6,084
|
0.27
|
Total Adjustments
|
13,103
|
0.58
|
17,503
|
0.77
|
Tax effect of adjustments *
|
(1,354)
|
(0.06)
|
(2,429)
|
(0.11)
|
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted
|
$
|
44,709
|
$
|
1.98
|
$
|
87,315
|
$
|
3.84
|
Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted
|
22,573
|
22,684
|
* The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.
|
Thirteen
|
Twenty-six
|
Operating Income Reconciliation
|
Operating income - as reported
|
$
|
63,670
|
$
|
127,630
|
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
|
7,019
|
11,419
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$
|
70,689
|
$
|
139,049
|
Net Sales - as reported
|
682,405
|
1,381,089
|
Operating Income as a % of Sales
|
9.3
|
%
|
9.2
|
%
|
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
|
10.4
|
%
|
10.1
|
%
|
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION (CONTINUED)
|
For the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
|
Segment Operating Income Reconciliation
|
Engineered
|
Utility
|
Coatings
|
Irrigation
|
Other/
|
Operating income - as reported
|
$
|
12,965
|
$
|
20,841
|
$
|
14,868
|
$
|
27,728
|
$
|
(12,732)
|
Restructuring and related asset impairment costs
|
5,419
|
1,474
|
—
|
—
|
126
|
Adjusted Operating Income
|
$
|
18,384
|
$
|
22,315
|
$
|
14,868
|
$
|
27,728
|
$
|
(12,606)
|
Net sales
|
250,711
|
197,719
|
91,572
|
162,936
|
—
|
Operating Income as a % of Sales
|
5.2
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
16.2
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
NM
|
Adjusted Operating Income as a % of Sales
|
7.3
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
16.2
|
%
|
17.0
|
%
|
NM
|
For the Second Quarter Ended June 29, 2019
|
Calculation of Changes in Net Sales
|
Engineered
|
Utility
|
Coatings
|
Irrigation
|
TOTAL*
|
2019 Net Sales, as reported
|
$
|
258,748
|
$
|
209,829
|
$
|
98,406
|
$
|
155,185
|
$
|
700,871
|
Currency translation
|
8,684
|
1,241
|
1,786
|
2,371
|
14,082
|
2019 Net Sales, constant currency
|
$
|
267,432
|
$
|
211,070
|
$
|
100,192
|
$
|
157,556
|
$
|
714,953
|
2018 Net sales, as reported
|
$
|
250,711
|
$
|
197,719
|
$
|
91,572
|
$
|
162,936
|
$
|
682,405
|
Less prior year sales from divested grinding media
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4,681
|
2018 Net Sales, adjusted
|
$
|
250,711
|
$
|
197,719
|
$
|
91,572
|
$
|
162,936
|
$
|
677,724
|
% Change in Net Sales, as reported
|
3.2
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
7.5
|
%
|
(4.8)
|
%
|
2.7
|
%
|
% Change in Net Sales, constant currency
|
6.7
|
%
|
6.8
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
(3.3)
|
%
|
4.8
|
%
|
% of Net Sales, constant currency and divestiture
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
5.5
|
%
|
* The sum of the columns will not agree to the Total column due to intersegment sales eliminations.
