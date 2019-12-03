Valmont Site Pro 1 Launches Revolutionary New Line of Small Cell Mounts, Enclosures & Accessories

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Site Pro 1, the industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of wireless site components, announces the launch of a new line of small cell mounts, pole mounted enclosures and accessories.



The APT (Adaptive Pole Top) Kits are universal in nature, enabling you to seamlessly transform any wood, metal, concrete or composite pole into a 5G node. The kits are designed for ease of installation, maintenance and flexibility with options available for 4G, 5G or combination 4G/5G applications.

"The 5G roll out has begun. We are on the verge of the largest communications build-out in the history of the world. Site Pro 1 fully expects to lead the market in small cell mounts and accessories, much as we have on the macro side of the business," said Joseph Catapano, Vice President of Communication Systems at Valmont Industries, Inc.

Brandon Chapman, the Engineering and New Product Development Manager at Valmont Site Pro 1, added, "Our universal shroud designs will encompass virtually any 5G/4G antenna on the market today and future models to come. The industry has never seen a solution with this type of flexibility and ease of maintenance. It's a complete game changer."

About Valmont Site Pro 1

Valmont Site Pro 1 is the industry's premier manufacturer and distributor of wireless site components and safety products, supplying carriers, integrators and contractors with a full array of wireless communications solutions. Valmont Site Pro 1 offers industry-leading service from its nine locations across the United States. Valmont Site Pro 1 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Valmont Industries, Inc.

