Valmont to Present at Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen G. Kaniewski, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark C. Jaksich, will be presenting at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

A live audio webcast accompanied by a slide presentation can be accessed on the Investors page at www.valmont.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About Valmont

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

