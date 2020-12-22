Valo Announces Exclusive Partnership with G3 the World's Largest and Detailed Cardio-Metabolic Datasets

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC (Valo) , has announced an exclusive drug discovery and development partnership with Global Genomics Group, (G3), giving Valo access to the largest and most-detailed cardio-metabolic dataset in the world. Since the inception of the partnership, Valo has identified subpopulations across the cardiometabolic spectrum that have not been resolved before now, and are leading to the discovery of underlying genetics, biomarkers, and new disease-modifying targets. Using its Opal Computational Platform, Valo has been able to identify six validated targets and approximately 20 early potential targets and disease subpopulations.

"This partnership fits perfectly into Valo's strategy to utilize deep clinical human disease data with the powerful platform we have built to redefine diseases and identify sub diseases and patient populations," said Brett Blackman, Valo's Chief Innovation Officer. "At the heart of Valo is our strong belief that human-centric data, coupled with leading-edge computation, will transform and accelerate how drugs are discovered and developed."

Valo is using their machine learning algorithms and G3's high dimensional best-in-class patient data to resolve never before patient-disease subpopulations that guide their discovery of novel targets. This provides confidence in identifying the right patient population to develop a disease-modifying medicine at the start of a discovery program. Valo's Opal Computational Platform takes the novel target and rapidly creates clinical candidates to test in those populations, dramatically cutting time and cost while increasing the probability of a drug's success.

"Working with Valo we are poised to transform and de-risk drug development, based on genetic validation of drug targets and on the use of biomarkers to conduct precision clinical trials in the right patient populations," said Szilard Voros, CEO, and co-founder of Global Genomics Group (G3). "For years, everyone has been talking about genetics -and biomarker-driven clinical trials - with Valo, we are actually now doing it."

G3's proprietary data comes from the Genetic Loci and the Burden of Atherosclerotic Lesions (GLOBAL) clinical study (NCT01738828) and represents one of the largest such disease-centric data sets in the world, designed and executed by G3. The GLOBAL study generated extremely large and complex data sets including whole genome sequencing and phenotypic associations to identify and link biological target (genotype) - phenotype - biomarker(s) as well as 3 billion data points from each of the nearly 8,000 patients with cardiovascular disease and from control subjects. G3 has over 320K blood samples and 8,000 advanced CT imaging datasets for evaluation, all standardized, normalized, and curated.

About Valo

Valo Health, LLC (Valo) is a technology company that is using human-centric data and machine learning-anchored computation to transform and accelerate the drug discovery and development process. By integrating data across the drug development lifecycle, the discovery and development of life-changing treatments can be accelerated, with the potential to reduce cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™, a fully-integrated, componentized, end-to-end drug development platform, offers a unique approach to therapeutic development, that enables Valo to advance a robust pipeline of candidates across cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurodegeneration. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo has offices in San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com

About G3 Therapeutics

G3 Therapeutics is a global leader in the application of unbiased biological big data in transforming the drug discovery and drug development process. G3 Therapeutics has assembled a revelatory platform that utilizes deep phenotyping, deep molecular profiling and deep learning for the discovery, genetic validation and development of novel drug targets. G3 Therapeutics' foundational biological big data platform has been built on the GLOBAL Clinical Study (NCT01738828), enrolling over 7,500 individuals from around the world. G3 Therapeutics' deep molecular profiling approach includes whole genome sequencing, as well as the measurement of all other relevant "omics" measurements including DNA methylation, RNA sequencing, proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics. G3 Therapeutics has already discovered and patented relevant biomarkers and is starting the development of several novel drugs based on its proprietary platform and discoveries.

