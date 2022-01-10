Valo Health Names Dave Morris Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") announced today that Dave Morris, M.D., has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Head of Therapeutics Research and Development. Morris has joined the executive leadership team and will be responsible for enterprise-wide portfolio strategy and oversight. He will play a critical role in further integrating Valo's therapeutic capabilities with the Opal Computational Platform™.

"We are delighted to have Dave join our executive leadership team at such a critical time as we continue to build and scale Valo's Opal Platform and demonstrate its ability to accelerate the drug development process," said Valo's founder and CEO, David Berry, M.D., Ph.D. "Dave's unique background will be vital to strengthening both the technology and therapeutics capabilities across the company, especially with our Opal-enabled Phase 2 assets progressing and our growing preclinical pipeline."

Morris, who is based in the company's San Francisco office, joined Valo in January with over 25 years of experience as a physician-scientist and global pharmaceutical executive, with expertise across research, development commercialization, and venture financing. Previously, Morris was the CMO of Enterprise Therapeutics and an Operating Partner of the Novartis Venture Fund. At Novartis, he also served as Global Head of Clinical Operations, Analytics, and Regions where he was responsible for clinical trials operations, monitoring, digital innovation, and data analytics. Prior, Morris was Development Franchise Head of Primary Care and Development Franchise Head of Respiratory. He has also held both discovery research and translational roles in academics and industry. Within Novartis and through the Novartis Venture Fund he has had founding and board-level roles in a series of companies, including a founding role of real-world data company TriNetX. Morris maintains ABIM board certification in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary, and Critical Care Medicine

"I'm thrilled to join Valo at this critical juncture to build upon their impressive therapeutic and technology platform with the aim of accelerating the discovery and development of life-saving drugs," said Dave Morris, MD.

About Valo Health

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence ("AI") computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ consists of an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

Contacts:

Media: Jennifer Hanley, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Valo Health LLC