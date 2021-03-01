Valo Health to Participate in Barclays and Oppenheimer Healthcare Investor Conferences

BOSTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC (Valo), the technology company that is using human-centric data and machine learning computation to transform and accelerate the drug discovery and development process, announced today that its CEO and founder, David Berry, will present at the following investor conferences in March:

Event: Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EST

Event: Oppenheimer's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 8:40 a.m. EST

A replay of the Barclays webcast will be available on the Valo LinkedIn page and the Valo website after the event.

About Valo

Valo Health, LLC (Valo) is a technology company that is using human-centric data and machine learning computation to transform the drug discovery and development process. As a digitally native company, Valo is the first to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™, a fully integrated, computational, end-to-end drug development platform, offers a unique approach to therapeutic development that enables Valo to advance a robust pipeline of candidates across cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurodegeneration. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com .

Contacts:

Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Financial Officer

267-326-2129

[email protected]

Media: Jennifer Hanley, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Valo Health, LLC