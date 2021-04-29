Valo Health to Participate in Financial Times US Pharma and Biotech Summit

BOSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC (Valo), the technology company that is using human-centric data, machine learning computation and life science expertise to transform and accelerate the drug discovery and development process, today announced that David Berry, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valo will participate in a panel discussion during the Financial Times US Pharma and Biotech Summit on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:30 AM ET.

The panel, " Navigating the pharma investment landscape ," will focus on emerging investment trends in the areas of therapeutics, technology, and M&A.

About Valo

Valo Health, LLC (Valo) is a technology company that is using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) computation to transform the drug discovery and development process. As a digitally native company, Valo is the first to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™, a fully integrated, computational, end-to-end drug development platform, offers a unique approach to therapeutic development that enables Valo to advance a robust pipeline of candidates across cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurodegeneration. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com .

