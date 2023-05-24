Valo Health to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, Inc. ("Valo"), the technology company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, today announced that its founder and CEO, David Berry, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2023, at 2:30-2:55 pm ET in New York. Valo is also hosting 1x1 meetings with investors on June 7.

About Valo Health
Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence-driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, New York, and San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

