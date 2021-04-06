Valo Health to Present at the BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series: Technology-Enabled Drug Discovery

BOSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health LLC (Valo), the technology company that is using human-centric data, machine learning computation and life science expertise to transform and accelerate the drug discovery and development process, today announced that David Berry, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valo will present at the BMO BioPharma Spotlight Series on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11:55 ET. Berry's presentation will be part of BMO's series entitled "Company Spotlights: Technology-Enabled Drug Discovery." During the presentation, Berry will provide an overview of Valo, its Opal Computational Platform™ and a selection of its therapeutic programs.

The presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available in the News & Investors section of the company's website at https://www.valohealth.com/investors.

About Valo

Valo Health, LLC (Valo) is a technology company that is using human-centric data and machine learning computation to transform the drug discovery and development process. As a digitally native company, Valo is the first to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™, a fully integrated, computational, end-to-end drug development platform, offers a unique approach to therapeutic development that enables Valo to advance a robust pipeline of candidates across cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurodegeneration. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com .

Contacts:

Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Media: Jennifer Hanley, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Valo Health, LLC