Valo Health Welcomes Leading Life Sciences and Technology Expert Judy Lewent to Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") , the technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence ("AI"), today announced the appointment of Judy Lewent to its Board of Directors and as chair of its Audit Committee. Lewent, a highly regarded executive with over 30-years of extensive experience in the global pharmaceutical and technology industries, was most recently a Non-Executive Independent Director of GlaxoSmithKline and is the former Chief Financial Officer of Merck & Co., Inc., where she was primarily responsible for finance, corporate development and strategic planning.

"Judy brings unparalleled experience within the finance, technology and pharmaceutical realms. We are thrilled to bring aboard such a well-respected leader," said David Berry, CEO of Valo Health. "Her deep experience across both tech and life science speaks to Valo's ethos, with that rare ability to operate across both fields, which we believe to be essential to transforming drug discovery and development. Her acute business acumen, strategic vision, and ability to integrate economics, finance, statistics, and computer science make her a tremendous asset to our growing company. I greatly look forward to working with her and having the benefit of her insights."

"I'm pleased to be joining Valo at such a critical juncture, as they hit their stride in building a platform that is well positioned to accelerate the discovery and development of new drugs," Lewent said. "The combination of Valo's leadership, compute capabilities, and data analytics are a testament to why it is critical that we invest in new ways to transform the legacy approach in the pursuit of achieving better outcomes on behalf of patients."

Over her 27 years at Merck, Lewent was responsible for worldwide finance, corporate development, licensing, and strategic planning. She also led the Johnson & Johnson, Merck Consumer Pharmaceuticals, and Merial (Merck and Sanofi-Aventis) joint venture relationships, as well as Merck's relationships with Astra and DuPont. In addition, she served as chair of Merck Capital Ventures and was a member of Merck's executive committee.

Lewent is currently on the board of directors of Motorola Solutions, and she has previously served on the boards of biotech and tech authorities Thermo Fisher Scientific and Dell. In addition, she is a life member of the MIT Corporation and a member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. In 2000, CFO Magazine presented her with the CFO Excellence Award in the Revenue Growth category .

Lewent earned a B.S. in economics from Goucher College in 1970 and an M.S. in management from MIT's Sloan School of Management in 1972. She received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Goucher College in 1998, an honorary doctor of engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology in 2000, and an honorary doctorate of science from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2004.

About Valo Health

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence ("AI") driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ consists of an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com .

