Valo to Participate in Credit Suisse 2021 Healthcare Innovators Series: The Intersection of Drug Discovery, Drug Development and Artificial Intelligence

BOSTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health LLC (Valo), the technology company that is using human-centric data and machine learning computation to transform and accelerate the drug discovery and development process, today announced that David Berry, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valo will participate in the Credit Suisse Healthcare Innovators Series: The Intersection of Drug Discovery, Drug Development and Artificial Intelligence.

The panel, titled: AI/Software and the Impact on Drug Discovery and Development, will take place virtually on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET will examine how AI can change the way drugs are developed and where the industry is expected to be in five years.

Valo Health, LLC (Valo) is a technology company that is using human-centric data and machine learning computation to transform the drug discovery and development process. As a digitally native company, Valo is the first to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™, a fully integrated, computational, end-to-end drug development platform, offers a unique approach to therapeutic development that enables Valo to advance a robust pipeline of candidates across cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurodegeneration. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

