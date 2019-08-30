Valor Disrupts Mineral Management Service Fee Model

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valor Mineral Management ("Valor") an oil and gas mineral and royalty management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth and Midland, Texas, announces its new service fee structure.

Valor is offering its clients a service fee model that provides mineral and royalty owners transparency in pricing for its comprehensive services, disrupting a decades-long percentage fee practice used by other mineral management providers.

Valor Mineral Management is a comprehensive oil and gas mineral and royalty management and advisory company located in Fort Worth, Texas.

"Much like law or accounting firms, Valor will be charging clients an hourly rate depending upon the type of service they use," says Clifton DuBose. "Mineral management fees and the types of services received can become a mystery when it's a percentage of the gross revenue of an owner's assets. Valor's clients will have a clear-cut understanding of what they're paying for."

Through efficient management practices and transparent billing, Valor's comprehensive mineral management service provides clients with security, clarity and optimization of their oil and gas mineral and royalty assets.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management company, was founded in 2018 by experienced oil and gas professionals: Clifton DuBose, Kevin Robnett and Joseph DeWoody. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests for more than 700 owners. These interests include various asset classes such as mineral and royalty interests and operated and non-operated working interests, in 27 states and over 300 counties in the United States. Valor's clients include investment funds, banks, trusts, family offices, ranches, universities, foundations, and individuals across the United States. Valor is committed to the highest ethical practices and will serve its clients with the utmost integrity and honor.

