Valor Equity Partners Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Flagship Growth Fund VI and $3.4 Billion in Commitments to Valor Funds

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Equity Partners (together with its affiliates, "Valor"), an operational growth-focused private equity investment firm with $17.5 billion in assets under management, announced today the final closing of its flagship fund, Valor Equity Partners VI ("Fund VI"). Fund VI closed at $2.35 billion in commitments, substantially oversubscribed the Fund's $2.0 billion target, receiving strong support from existing and new limited partners. Concurrent with the Fund VI fundraise, Valor also received over $1.0 billion in new commitments for other Valor managed funds, including Valor Siren Ventures II, a venture fund strategy, and the Valor Opportunity Fund, a later stage growth fund, bringing total new commitments during the period to $3.4 billion.

Fund VI includes a broad range of U.S. and international limited partners, including public pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, multinational corporations, family offices, endowments, foundations, and high net worth investors. Antonio J. Gracias, Valor's Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, noted, "We are extremely grateful for the longstanding support we continue to receive from our existing investors, many of whom have partnered with us over multiple funds. We also welcome a new group of U.S. and international limited partners to Fund VI and our other Valor managed funds. We are honored to have the trust and confidence of our investors as we pursue our mission to serve exceptional founders, entrepreneurs, and companies that are making the world a better place."

Valor's operational growth funds, including Fund VI, seek to identify and select high-growth, "pro-entropic" companies where the transition to a technology-enabled economy is an important accelerant. Valor defines "pro-entropic" companies as businesses demonstrating the ability to perform and grow across economic and market cycles, unexpected developments, and uncertainty. As in prior operational growth funds, Fund VI will continue to focus on businesses that Valor believes have achieved an inflection point in their ability to scale and are positioned to achieve their market, revenue, and operating goals. As Mr. Gracias further noted, "For over 25 years, we have been privileged to partner with visionary founders and innovative companies transforming their industries through disruptive technology and operational excellence. As we accelerate into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we will continue to invest in these mission-oriented companies that are making our world better." Select initial Fund VI investments include SpaceX, WEKA, xAI, and Zipline.

Valor's in-house Scale Group, known for its hands-on approach to providing operational support to our portfolio companies, has been recognized for its work at, among others, Tesla and SpaceX. Fund VI continues Valor's strategy of using capital, as well as our operational resources and expertise, to serve portfolio companies as they transform their industries and generate compelling returns for our limited partners.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor in connection with Fund VI and the other referenced Valor funds.

Valor Equity Partners is an operational growth investment firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across various stages of development. For decades, Valor has served its companies with unique expertise to solve the challenges of growth and scale. Valor partners with leading companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to the highest standards of excellence and the courage to transform their industries. For more information on Valor Equity Partners, please visit www.valorep.com.

