Valor Equity Partners Closes Oversubscribed Growth Fund V at $1.7 Billion

CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Equity Partners (together with its affiliates, "Valor"), a leading growth-focused private equity investment firm headquartered in Chicago and with offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle, announced today the final closing of Valor Equity Partners V ("Fund V"), a $1.7 billion fund. Fund V was substantially oversubscribed requiring an increase in the hard cap set forth at the launch of the fundraising process. Following the Fund V close, Valor is managing approximately $7.3 billion in regulatory assets from a broad range of global, institutional, family office, and high net worth investors.

Antonio J. Gracias, Valor's Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer, noted, "We are extremely grateful for the support we continue to receive from our existing investors, many of whom have invested with us over multiple funds, and welcome a new group of U.S. and international limited partners to Fund V. We are honored to have their trust and confidence."

As in Valor's prior growth fund, Fund V will make initial investments ranging from $25 million to $75 million with the possibility of additional capital to support companies as they grow.

Over the years, Valor has had the opportunity to partner with some of the world's greatest entrepreneurs as they seek to solve challenging problems and scale their businesses. In the execution of its operational growth investment strategy, Valor commits substantial time and resources to developing dialogues with proven entrepreneurs who are leading exciting and technology-enabled companies. Fund V will continue to leverage and capitalize on these and other relationships, as well as the substantial industry knowledge and experience of its team, to deploy capital supporting the growth objectives of the companies in which it invests. As these companies grow, Valor also will continue to differentiate itself through the active participation of its team in the implementation of operational solutions in partnership with portfolio company management.

As Mr. Gracias further noted, "We have had the privilege to partner with a broad range of companies, helping them scale and accelerate their growth. Fund V positions Valor to continue to pursue this strategy using capital as well as our operational resources and expertise."

Fund V began investing in January 2020 and has deployed approximately $775 million, principally into 14 growth platform investments.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor and Mercury Capital Advisors, LLC, its affiliates, and its sub-agent HMC Capital Management Group, including its affiliate HMC Itajubá Latam Capital Advisors, served as placement agents in various jurisdictions to Valor in connection with Fund V.

About Valor Equity Partners

Valor Equity Partners is an operational growth investment firm focused on investing in high-growth companies across various stages of development. For decades, Valor has served its companies with unique expertise to solve the challenges of growth and scale. Valor partners with leading companies and entrepreneurs who are committed to the highest standards of excellence and the courage to transform their industries. For more information on Valor Equity Partners, please visit www.valorep.com.

