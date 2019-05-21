Valor Global CEO Nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year

PHOENIX, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Global CEO, Simer S. Mayo, has been selected by peers as Finalist for the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) Mountain Desert Region. The annual award is in recognition to leaders who excel in innovation and personal commitment to business and community.

Simer is the true definition of the American Dream. Migrating to the United States at age 21, without any financial assistance, he began his tenured career as a technology consultant. Witnessing the need for a culture shift and innovation in technology and call center solutions, Simer founded Valor Global in 2004. Under his leadership, the company has grown exponentially with continued evolution and success, expanding both nationally and globally offering round the clock support for increased customer experience and satisfaction.

Simer has a personal dedication to giving back to employees and community, practicing his beliefs through conscious capitalism, volunteerism and the Dream Manager, a paid position at Valor Global to assist employees in making their dreams come true.

"I am honored to be nominated as a finalist for an award that celebrates innovation and mold-breakers. To be considered a peer with top industry leaders is beyond humbling. This honor is possible due to the work ethic of our global teams that have enabled us to become one of the fastest growing and leaders in our industry."

The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year will be announced June 20, 2019 in Denver, Co.

Valor Global is a leader in providing Call Center solutions to customers around the world. Headquartered in Arizona and offices in the Philippines and Costa Rica with 2,000+ global employees, Valor is the industry leader in Net Promoter Score (NPS), Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and employee retention in Customer Care, Account Management, First party collections, and technical support. Valor delivers extraordinary cost effective, robust 24/7 onshore and offshore support models. Valor provides extraordinary experiences to enable its customers to align people, process and technology resulting in happy and timely outcomes. Valor infuses culture, innovation leveraging best in class technology, operational excellence using LEAN and Agile framework. Valor systems and data centers are hosted within SSAE 16 compliant data centers with operational processes designed to ensure security and compliance with ITIL and other industry security standards.

