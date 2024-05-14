Valor Global Welcomes New SVP, B. Scott Bonetti, to Lead Global Healthcare Services

PHOENIX, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Global is pleased to announce the appointment of B. Scott Bonetti as the new SVP & Global Healthcare Services Practice Leader. With over 25 years of extensive experience in the call center, business process outsourcing (BPO), and healthcare industries, Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership to our growing industry vertical capabilities.

Scott has spent 14 years in operations within the healthcare sector, and for the past 12 years, he has held executive leadership positions in the healthcare services sector. His deep understanding of this industry has been instrumental in his previous roles, where he successfully implemented, managed and expanded healthcare operations globally.

"I am thrilled to join Valor Global as the SVP & Global Healthcare Services Practice Leader and continue to drive success in the healthcare sector," said Bonetti in a statement. "I am confident that my experience and passion for transforming patient journeys will be a valuable asset to the Valor Global team."

During his tenure in the Philippines, Scott ran operations overseeing more than 20,000 employees and approximately $500 million in annual revenue. His leadership skills were further showcased when he managed the Healthcare vertical for a large BPO, generating $350 million in annual revenue.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Scott is known for his customer-centric approach, turning call center agents into patient advocates. He has partnered with numerous Fortune 500 healthcare companies and consulted several large group healthcare practices, such as Dental DSOs, to build world-class patient support solutions.

"Scott Bonetti's track record of success and his dedication to excellence make him an ideal fit for the role," said John Craine, President of Valor Global. "We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his contributions in driving our business forward."

Outside the office, Scott enjoys living in Denver, Colorado, where he is an active member of the community. His hobbies include snow skiing, scuba diving, and golf showcasing his passion for exploration and appreciation for a work life balance.

