Valor Intelligent Processing Delivers Next Generation Collection Services Using FICO Debt Manager

Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP) adopted FICO® Debt Manager TM Solution as the foundation of its accounts receivable management, including financial services, support, and first- and third-party collections operations.

Today, FICO announced that Valor Intelligent Processing (VIP), a Jacksonville, Fl.-based modern era digital financial support services accounts receivable management (ARM) agency, led by industry veteran Gordon C. Beck III, adopted FICO® Debt ManagerTM to deliver the next generation of financial services support and debt recovery.

Founded on Sept. 11, 2018, Valor wanted to address a common pain point when selecting a collection system: compliance management. FICO Debt Manager powers Valor's tech-enabled accounts receivable management, financial services, support, and first-party and third-party collections operations, easing the everyday challenges of compliance.

"We are in a post-compliance era. We want to use not only the art of data collection, exemplified by our executives' decades of experience, but also the science to deliver world-class results to the clients that entrust us with their customers," said Gordon C. Beck III, Valor's president and chief operating officer. "FICO Debt Manager helps us do that by offering the most flexible, easy to use and efficient platform we've ever seen."

The most important foundation of any collection business is the system agents use. With FICO Debt Manager, Valor's agents can connect with consumers in the most efficient manner.

"We're thrilled to establish a relationship with Valor," said Dave Lightfoot, vice president for product management at FICO. "We have worked with the debt collection industry for many years and we know the evolving challenges they face. We've designed Debt Manager to be easy for employees to use while giving agencies the flexibility they need to interact with customers and partners on their terms and the scalability required to grow."

FICO® Debt ManagerTM Solution helps organizations control costs, boost revenue and stay compliant while collecting and recovering debt. Used by banks, telecoms, governments, collection agencies, health care providers and more, Debt Manager is readily configurable for collections, recovery, debt sale, vendor management, bankruptcy, repossession and asset remarketing.

About Valor Intelligent Processing

Valor Intelligent Processing, LLC, also known as "VIP," is a digital, tech-enabled and cutting edge accounts receivable management (ARM) firm with headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. VIP provides enterprise level 1st and 3rd party solutions for every stage of the life-cycle including, but not limited to, omnichannel collections and recovery, credit reporting, analytics, database, self-service, and custom contact center business process management (BPM) solutions. VIP offers a unique strategy for the recovery of our client's receivables and deploys the most advanced technology to enhance the customer experience, and ensure compliance and quality, at every turn in the account life-cycle. Seasoned client-centric veterans, from the ARM and BPM industries, where trust and experience are paramount, established VIP. VIP prides itself in providing a work atmosphere for their employees that is second to none, where building careers and culture is a way of life. For more information, please visit www.valorvip.com

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 190 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com

