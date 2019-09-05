Valor Mineral Management Adds Liz Jang as Operations Director

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valor Mineral Management, LLC ("Valor") a mineral management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, and Midland, Texas, announces the addition of Liz Jang as Operations Director.

"I am excited for Liz to join the Valor team." said Joseph DeWoody, Partner of Valor Mineral Management. "She brings a broad range of skills in leadership, strategy and operations that will add to the depth of our team and benefit Valor's clients."

Liz formerly served as a Regional Director for YPO (formerly Young Presidents' Organization), the premier leadership organization for over 27,000 CEOs in over 130 countries. She has experience in operations, strategic planning, customer service, events project management and executive leadership coaching.

"I am pleased to be joining the Valor team and to build upon the infrastructure already in place to provide mineral owners the best mineral management service in the industry," said Liz.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management company, was founded in 2018 by experienced oil and gas professionals: Clifton DuBose, Kevin Robnett and Joseph DeWoody. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of oil and gas interests for more than 700 owners. These interests include various asset classes such as mineral and royalty interests and operated and non-operated working interests, in 27 states and over 300 counties in the United States. Valor's clients include investment funds, banks, trusts, family offices, ranches, universities, foundations, and individuals across the United States. Valor is committed to the highest ethical practices and will serve its clients with the utmost integrity and honor.

