Valor Mineral Management Announces Two New Hires

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Mineral Management ("Valor"), a mineral asset management, oil and gas accounting, process outsourcing and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, announced that it has added Hannah Jones as Director of Marketing and Jill Heagy as Executive Assistant.

"Valor is growing fast, and we are continuing to grow our team with people with quality experience and talent," says Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "Hannah and Jill are great additions; they both have wonderful experience that will add a lot of value to the Valor team."

Hannah Jones, Director of Marketing, Valor Mineral Management Jill Heagy, Executive Assistant, Valor Mineral Management

Jones brings nearly a decade of experience to her role as Director of Marketing. She previously worked with brands such as Chick-fil-A, Neiman Marcus, Abercrombie & Fitch and Cook Children's Health Care System. She has extensive experience in preparing and leading strategies rooted in both traditional and digital marketing tactics. Hannah also spent time working at the Richards Group and iProspect. Hannah received a BS in Psychology and a BS in Communication Studies from Texas Christian University.

Heagy brings robust expertise to the Valor team with her experience in executive support, budget analysis and project management. Jill previously worked as an executive assistant with Luther King Capital Management for nine years, prior to which she served in analyst and support roles with EDS for eight years.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management is a mineral management company that specializes in revenue recovery, asset management, reliable land title, oil and gas accounting, mineral rights accounting and consulting services. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests and work monthly with over 1,000 oil and gas operators and payors. Valor utilizes its proprietary software, mineral.tech™, to efficiently and effectively manage minerals and royalties on behalf of its clients. Valor's clients include individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, institutions, investment funds and family offices with assets in 30 states and over 300 counties across the United States.

