Valor Mineral Management Recovers $250,000 for a Mineral Management Client

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valor Mineral Management, LLC ("Valor") a comprehensive mineral management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Midland and Abilene, Texas, announces the recovery of approximately $250,000 in suspended revenue on behalf of one of its clients.

"We are thrilled that we were able to accomplish this for our client very quickly. They had worked for over two and a half years trying to recover these funds themselves. Our team has extensive networks and capabilities that allowed Valor to move swiftly and recover suspended funds," says Adam Powell, Valor's Director of Accounting.

Valor is a top mineral management company that assists owners of mineral rights an royalties in all aspects of management.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management provides a better way to manage mineral rights. Valor helps clients reclaim time, ensure accuracy, and increase the value of their mineral and royalty assets. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of oil and gas interests for more than 700 owners. These firm currently manages over 65,500 interests, including various asset classes such as mineral and royalty interests and non-operated working interests, in 30 states and over 2,000,000 acres throughout the United States. Valor's clients include investment funds, banks, trusts, family offices, ranches, universities, foundations, and individuals across the United States.

For more information on Valor:

www.valormineralmanagement.com

SOURCE Valor Mineral Management

Related Links

https://www.valormineralmanagement.com

Media Contact

Liz Jang

817-370-0612

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor Mineral Management

Related Links

https://www.valormineralmanagement.com

