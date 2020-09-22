Valor Mineral Management Recovers Over $100,000 for a Mineral Management Client

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valor Mineral Management, LLC ("Valor") a comprehensive mineral management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Midland and Abilene, Texas, announces the recovery of over $100,000 on behalf of one of its mineral management clients.

"We are thrilled to work on behalf of our clients to recover them the most money possible. Often in oil and gas mineral rights money gets lost or suspended, it helps to hire a professional mineral manager to help you recover these funds," Says Matt Autry, Valor's Director of Land and Project Management.

Valor works stringently to recover lost, suspended and escheated funds on behalf of its clients. This recover of over $100,000 is one of multiple the firm has performed on behalf of its clients.

Valor Mineral Management provides a better way to manage mineral rights. Valor helps clients reclaim time, ensure accuracy, and increase the value of their mineral and royalty assets. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests for more than 700 owners. These firm manages over 65,500 interests, including various asset classes such as mineral and royalty interests and non-operated working interests, in 30 states and over 2,000,000 acres throughout the United States. Valor's clients include investment funds, banks, trusts, family offices, ranches, universities, foundations, and individuals across the United States.

