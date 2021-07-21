Valor Mineral Management Welcomes Controller and Revenue Accountants

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Mineral Management, LLC ("Valor") a mineral management, accounting, back-office and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Midland and Abilene, Texas, announces the addition of Cathy Ramirez as Controller and Teresa Hathcock and Michelle Farrington as Revenue Accountants.

"We have continued to expand our clientele roster and as a result, we have added Teresa, Michelle and Cathy to our growing team. Their collective oil and gas accounting experience will be an excellent asset to our team and a great benefit to our clients," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor Mineral Management and Valor Operator Services.

Cathy Ramirez has over 19 years' experience in oil and gas accounting. She has served in Controller and accounting managerial roles at Acacia Exploration Partners LLC, HighMark Energy Operating LLC, Longview Energy Company, and Pacesetter Energy, Inc. Cathy has comprehensive experience in Revenue Accounting, Joint Interest Billing, Cost Accounting and managing the accounting functions for multiple entities.

Theresa Hathcock has been in oil and gas accounting for over 14 years and specializes in month-end revenue closing, account reconciliations, and client relations. Prior to Valor, Theresa worked for MineralWare, Bank of Texas, Wagner Oil Company and P2 Energy Solutions.

Michelle Farrington brings over 17 years of oil and gas accounting experience to the team. She previously spent 11 years at XTO Energy as an Assistant Senior Revenue Accountant and Assistant Senior Clerks Accounts Distribution.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management accounting company that manages hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests and works monthly with thousands of oil and gas operators and payors. Valor utilizes its proprietary software, mineral.tech®, to efficiently and effectively manage minerals and royalties on behalf of its clients. Valor's clients include individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, institutions, investment funds and family offices with assets in 32 states.

For more information on Valor:

www.valormineralmanagement.com

Media Contact:

Liz Jang

(817) 370-0612

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.valormineralmanagement.com

SOURCE Valor Mineral Management