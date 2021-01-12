Valor Mineral Management Welcomes Mineral Managers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valor Mineral Management, LLC ("Valor") a mineral asset management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Midland and Abilene, Texas, announces the addition of Carson Collins, Dustin Rucker and Skye Estes as mineral managers.

"We are pleased to have three landmen and mineral managers with a vast array of experience and intellect join the Valor team." said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor Mineral Management. "Their collective backgrounds and knowledge base in the oil and gas industry and mineral rights issues are a great asset addition to the team."

Carson Collins has been a landman for nine years, focusing primarily on the Permian Basin. The majority of his experience is in title, leasing and curative work. Carson also previously served as the vice president of a private equity backed mineral and royalty fund and has been involved in the acquisition and divestiture of thousands of acres of mineral rights and leasehold.

Dustin Rucker is based in Midland, Texas and possesses broad knowledge and experience in multiple land functions. Prior to joining Valor, Dustin worked for one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin assisting with drilling and acquisition curative and due diligence across the Midland Basin.

Skye Estes spent seven years as a landman working with Charbonnet Land Services and Waggoner Land Services with a focus on title work, mineral acquisition, and leasing in the Permian and Delaware Basins. Skye has also worked as a Specialty Asset Manager in the oil and gas division of Bank of America.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management company, was founded in 2018 by experienced oil and gas professionals, Joseph DeWoody and Clifton DuBose. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests and work monthly with over 1,000 oil and gas operators and payors. Valor utilizes its proprietary software, mineral.tech™, to efficiently and effectively manage minerals and royalties on behalf of its clients. Valor's clients include individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, institutions, investment funds and family offices with assets in 30 states and over 300 counties across the United States.

