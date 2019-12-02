Valor Mineral Management Welcomes New Accounting Manager

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valor Mineral Management, LLC ("Valor") a mineral management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Midland and Abilene, Texas, announces the addition of Adam Powell, CPA as an Accounting Manager.

"We are excited to bring Adam onboard and bring his level of accounting expertise to our clients, his deep background in accounting and compliance will add great value to our team and our clients," says Joseph DeWoody, Partner of Valor Mineral Management.

Adam Powell previously served as an Accounting Manager at Koddi, Inc. and D.R. Horton, Inc. and as an Audit Senior at Whitley Penn, LLP.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Valor. The level of expertise the employees bring in security, clarity and optimization to owners of oil and gas assets is unparalleled. The company's focus of bringing

peace of mind to mineral and royalty owners is something that I can really get behind and support," says Adam Powell, CPA, Accounting Manager at Valor Mineral Management.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management company, was founded to bring security, clarity and optimization to owners of oil and gas mineral rights and royalties. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests for more than 700 owners. These interests include various asset classes such as mineral and royalty interests and operated and non-operated working interests, in 27 states and over 300 counties in the United States. Valor's clients include investment funds, banks, trusts, family offices, ranches, universities, foundations, and individuals across the United States. Valor is committed to the highest ethical practices and will serve its clients with the utmost integrity and honor.

