Valor Named to the Inc. 5000 List

For the Fourth Consecutive Time, Valor Makes the Inc. 5000 List

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 is the nation's most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing independent and entrepreneurial companies, honoring businesses that have delivered exceptional growth while advancing innovation, creating jobs, and helping shape the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Inc. 5000

"We're honored to be named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year. Making this list once is a milestone; making it four years running says something about our team's consistency and the trust our clients place in us. I'm proud of what we've built at Valor and energized by the work still ahead," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO and Co-founder of Valor.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas' leading oil and gas asset management companies. Key service lines include oil and gas accounting, mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

About Valor:

Valor is a tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023, 2024, 2025, & 2026), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024, & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces list (2024 & 2026), and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Valor