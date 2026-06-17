Valor Recognized on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Valor to 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, has been named one of this year's Best Workplaces in Texas™ by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine. This is Valor's second time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 57 for small and medium-sized businesses. To be named a finalist, Valor surpassed rigorous benchmarks and established itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in Texas.

The Valor team at their Fort Worth, Texas headquarters.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed nearly 100,000 employees at eligible companies via its proprietary platform. Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences, building trust with leaders, colleagues, and the overall organization.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and to be named among so many outstanding companies in Texas," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO & Co-founder of Valor. "As we continue growing in 2026, we remain proud to call Texas home and grateful for the employees whose feedback, hard work, and dedication make Valor an exceptional place to work. "

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "By focusing on people, these companies are more resilient and effective in a business environment that demands speed, innovation, and agility."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading oil and gas outsourcing companies in the Southwest since its founding in 2018. Key service lines of the specialty asset management company include oil and gas accounting, mineral rights management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The centerpiece of Valor's mineral management success is the company's innovative mineral management software mineral.tech®, a proprietary solution that maps, visualizes, and reports on oil and gas assets for both individual and institutional clients. The company is also a provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

About Valor: Valor is a tech-enabled professional service company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces list (2024 & 2026), and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:

Emma Graham

(817) 717-3978

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SOURCE Valor